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Betting Insight
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King George victory a big career best for Kalpana - and she must now be considered a major player in the Arc

Harry Wilson assesses the performance of Juddmonte's Ascot heroine

Kalpana and Colin Keane are too good for their rivals in the King George
Kalpana and Colin Keane are too good for their rivals in the King GeorgeCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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The market move told us to expect a big run from Kalpana in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and she certainly delivered just that when besting a field full of quality international rivals.

Backed in from 11-1 to 13-2, last year’s runner-up looked the likeliest winner when she took up the lead travelling comfortably two furlongs out, and had enough in reserve to fend off the challenge of Calandagan, who beat her by a length 12 months ago.

The fact that the time was very good (1.98secs quicker than Racing Post standard) and she had Calandagan, the best horse in the world last year, and Benvenuto Cellini, in receipt of 8lb, more than a length behind must mark this performance as a big career best for Kalpana, whose two previous Group 1 successes had come against her own sex.

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