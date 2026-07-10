Brilliant Blue Bolt downs favourite Precise with dominant Falmouth Stakes performance

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Blue Bolt landed a first Group 1 success in the Falmouth Stakes when downing the favourite Precise.

The four-year-old won the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot last month and built on that effort with a polished performance on the July course, when she was always positioned prominently by Colin Keane and stretched two lengths clear of Precise.

Precise, who had won the Irish 1,000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes this season, was settled further back under Ryan Moore as her pacemaker Venosa set the fractions. Although she improved in between horses, she never looked like winning and ultimately had to settle for second. Balantina finished third.

Barry Mahon, racing manager for owners Juddmonte, told RacingTV: "Going into the race we thought the favourite would be hard to beat, she'd looked exceptional all year, so to give a filly like that 9lb was going to be tough.

"This filly showed in the autumn when she chased home Fallen Angel that she was a Group 1 filly and we purposely started the season slow so as not to have a penalty for Royal Ascot. The second half of the season was where it was all going to be with her and it's nice to see her make the jump into Group 1.

Blue Bolt: followed up Royal Ascot success with a Group 1 win at Newmarket on Friday Credit: Edward Whitaker

"She's like a colt to look at her in the ring; she's a big, powerful filly. She didn't run at two, she had a couple of little niggles, but she's got a lot stronger from three to four. She's impressive."

It was a third consecutive win of the season for the Andrew Balding-trained Blue Bolt, who landed a Listed race at Goodwood on her seasonal reappearance. She holds entries in the Nassau Stakes, Celebration Mile and Matron Stakes.

Blue Bolt: trained by Andrew Balding and ridden by Colin Keane Credit: Edward Whitaker

On where her next start would likely be, Mahon said: "We'll talk to the owners and see. We have the Prix Rothschild and the Matron Stakes and they'd be the two obvious races. We'll work back from something like the Breeders' Cup. She's won her Group 1 now so we can throw a few darts and see if we can get a second one."

The race provided another major success for Keane in his role as number-one rider for Juddmonte. His last came aboard Blue Bolt's stablemate Kalpana in the Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes in October.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.