'Special mare' Kalpana justifies market support to stun Calandagan in King George and cap a day to remember for Andrew Balding

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Kalpana produced a hugely authoritative display to reverse last year's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes form with Calandagan.

The Andrew Balding-trained five-year-old is a dual Group 1 winner over King George course and distance after victories in the last two runnings of the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes, and this time she beat the boys convincingly under Colin Keane.

The well-backed 13-2 shot travelled best off a building pace set by Action and Lambourn and soon took the initiative once manoeuvred into the clear. While Calandagan closed from his hold-up position, he was never able to get to grips with the winner, who scored by a length and a half.

Colin Keane celebrates with the King George trophy Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Irish Derby winner Benvenuto Cellini was another to close from a more conservative position to finish third, a further half-length back, while last year's dual Derby winner Lambourn stayed on well under pressure to take fourth place.

"She's a special mare," Keane told ITV Racing. "As the year goes on, you often see her improving from run to run. I thought she'd have to put up a personal best today to even be placed, but to go and do that is amazing.

"You couldn't get a more straightforward filly to ride. She was brilliant out of the gates, you can put her anywhere and she just relaxes. She makes my job so easy.

Obviously we were waiting for Calandagan to come, he always comes fast and late.

"I thought we got a lovely pitch in the middle and controlled it to some degree. She'll only ever do enough when she gets there, but she's very game."

On riding his latest Group 1 winner for owners Juddmonte, he added: "It's massive. I'm in a privileged position getting the first job to ride these horses, so you need to be delivering."

It was a second win from just three runs this season for Kalpana as she won the Group 3 Aston Park Stakes in May before finding Giavellotto just a short head too strong in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

Kalpana: went one better this year Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

She could only finish seventh to Daryz in last year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe but bookmakers were quick to cut her to 8-1 (from 20) for the Paris showpiece on October 4.

There was plenty of international flavour to the race because as well as Calandagan visiting from France, Japan was represented by the Japan Cup runner-up Masquerade Ball and Tenno Sho (Spring) second Wurttemberg.

The former raced too enthusiastically in the early stages to be able to deliver a blow and finished seventh under Christophe Lemaire, while the latter was ridden slightly closer up under Oisin Murphy but was effectively pulled up in the home straight.

The Kalpana team after her King George win which capped a fine day for Andrew Balding Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

How a dream afternoon unfolded for Balding

There have been few better afternoons for Andrew Balding and his Kingsclere stable after sending out three Group winners in the space of two hours, headlined by Kalpana’s brilliant performance in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Moonrise

The Princess Margaret Stakes looked open but it was Moonrise who stuck her neck out to win the Group 3 under Oisin Murphy, holding off the late charge of Dee’s Funny Girl. It built on her fine second in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, and she is 6-1 for the Lowther Stakes at York next month.

Item

Ascot provided the headline act on Saturday but there was still a race of great significance taking place much further north at York. Item looked like a star when winning the Dante at that track in May but flopped when fancied in the Derby. However, his Epsom effort now looks little more than a blip after he made his return to the Knavesmire a winning one, beating some talented older horses to win the Group 2 York Stakes under Rob Hornby.

Item: bounced back in style at York Credit: Andrew Parker (racingpost.com/photos)

Kalpana

Second to Calandagan in last year’s King George, the five-year-old was in no mood to be denied this time, travelling ominously well into the straight at Ascot and kicking clear stylishly under Colin Keane to defeat her old rival by a length and a half. It earned connections a cool £1.13 million.

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