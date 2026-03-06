- More
I've got a stiff neck and a hole in my pocket, but my Cheltenham Festival plan is coming together nicely - even if it doesn't look like it
The big week approaches and acca optimism abounds again
Nearly there, and I'm pleased with how the Cheltenham Festival preparation has gone this year. Very much according to plan, or at least to expectation.
I started in March 2025, when I vowed I wouldn't become so consumed by the meeting, which lasted until October, when I had my first small acca.
That went well, providing me with a good four months of ill-founded hope, until Marine Nationale got a stiff neck. A stiff neck. The kind of thing you normally get when you sit in a draught for too long or get bad seats at a tennis match. It's a refreshingly new way of losing money.
