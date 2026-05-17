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Another looming threat for racing - and common sense - as the Greens saddle up for a misguided crusade
Green is good. Better than red or amber if you're a go-ahead political party that wants to save the world.
I thought the Greens were good when they were all about renewable energy and saving newts, but now they're shifting themselves off the back-burner of British politics with an agenda that includes the banning of racing to prevent "horses being raced to death to make money for gambling companies" – a real thing said by one of their MPs after the Grand National meeting – as if that were a projected business plan for a professional trainer.
It turns out that Zack Polanski, The Green Party leader, has been sitting on his houseboat for a few years wondering whether he should pay his council tax or try to ban all animal involvement in sport, seemingly coming down on the side of the latter, if reports are to be believed.
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Published on inPeter Thomas
Last updated
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- Dan Skelton's latest extraordinary feat and the question even John Randall couldn't answer
- No faking students' enthusiasm for a good day out - and hats off to Limerick for starting their racing journey
- Constitution Hill is inspiring senior citizens everywhere - any more of this and he'll have me thinking I can run a marathon
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- I've got a stiff neck and a hole in my pocket, but my Cheltenham Festival plan is coming together nicely - even if it doesn't look like it