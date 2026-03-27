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Constitution Hill is inspiring senior citizens everywhere - any more of this and he'll have me thinking I can run a marathon
As someone with a vested interest in the notion that age is just a number, I've been heartened by the recent exploits of Constitution Hill.
Of course, age isn't just a number – it's actually a fairly reliable measure of how dodgy your knees are, how many times you have to get up in the night and what you think of anybody who wears smart shoes with no socks – but there's no doubt some people, and horses, can be revitalised by a change of scenery or regime, to the point where their later years become their most productive.
Constitution Hill seems to like his new job as a Flat racer, and if the enthusiasm of the media and public is anything to go by, he's defying the belief that a racehorse reaches its peak around three years old and should then be retired post-haste before decline sets in.
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Published on inPeter Thomas
Last updated
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