Team tactics may be within the rules, but please don't make it look so clumsy

I watched a video of the 2001 Irish Champion Stakes the other day, having spent the previous day listening to the furore that surrounded Ballydoyle's alleged, and hotly denied, team tactics in the St James's Palace.

You may remember the Leopardstown race. It was the one where the unbeaten and supposedly unbeatable 4-11 shot Galileo, trained by Aidan O'Brien, was undone by Godolphin's tactical jiggery-pokery.

The O'Brien-trained pacemaker Ice Dancer set off like a scalded cat, ending up as an irrelevance, while in behind, Frankie Dettori on Fantastic Light, just ahead of the favourite, tracked the secondary pace set by his Saeed bin Suroor-trained stablemate Give The Slip, who was allowed by Richard Hills to drift a couple of horse widths off the rail on the home bend, enabling Fantastic Light to whizz through on the best racing line and set up a lead that proved decisive.