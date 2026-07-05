Don't worry, racing's not alone when it comes to irritating inconsistency and punting pandemonium

I am very much a horseracing man when it comes to punting. It is horseracing several times a week, golf once a year and football every two years, and that is about it – and although I often hear that betting on racing is a complicated business made even more so by opaque rules and stewarding inconsistencies, I find that if you just ignore these quibbles, it all evens itself out in the end.

So, while you may be a shade baffled by the Christophe Soumillon shenanigans that dragged on after Royal Ascot, think of all the times you have backed a Coolmore horse and been the beneficiary of similar scenarios. Take the long and philosophical view and you will be fine.

Then take a good look at football, for example, and ask yourself if it is any better or worse.