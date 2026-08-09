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How all-weather racing quietly bred the toughness out of the thoroughbred
Everywhere you go these days, everything looks in need of a good drink. Newmarket Heath resembles one giant hay field after a drought that seems to have lasted forever, and gallops up and down Britain are parched in a manner that makes the 20 minutes of light rain we had down in my part of Kent a few days ago seem as futile as it was surprising.
With public reservoirs sitting almost empty and private boreholes running perilously low, the effect on racing has been plain. It's not something to overplay at a time when wildfires are raging, but there have been an awful lot of small fields of late, and Bath – where irrigation is but a pipedream – has transferred a fixture to the Lingfield Polytrack because of the condition of its unwaterable sward.
It's an irony that I think of roughly once a year, normally around this time. I recall a long chat with a very senior trainer on the subject of the all-weather and how our more forgiving artificial surfaces, now regarded as something of a godsend by trainers, both at home and on the racecourse, have actually been major contributors to the physiological weaknesses in the thoroughbred that now make those same artificial surfaces so necessary.
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Published on inPeter Thomas
Last updated
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