Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

I'm sure some people can decipher the Ballydoyle runes or read Aidan's tea leaves - but such dominance leaves me unnerved

Peter Thomas looks at the changing face of Classic trials and the ever shrinking punting interest they create 

author image
Senior features writer
Puppet Master: won the Lingfield Derby Trial for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore
Puppet Master (right) and stablemate Stay True fight out the finish to the Lingfield Derby TrialCredit: John Grossick Racing

Memory plays tricks, I know, but I'm sure I recall a time when all the Classic trials actually had some kind of point to them.

Trials were a logical path to a verdict. The betting would reflect the evidence, the picture would become clearer. Non-stayers would be outed and dour stayers would be left behind. Excitement, crucially, would be ramped up and ante-post betting – at least to the excitable and the impatient – was an irresistible challenge.

How do you feel after this year's trials? Ready to get stuck in, secure in the knowledge everything that looked like a Derby or Oaks horse will be going to the Derby or Oaks?

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inPeter Thomas

Last updated

iconCopy
more inPeter Thomas
more inPeter Thomas