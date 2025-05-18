- More
I'm sure some people can decipher the Ballydoyle runes or read Aidan's tea leaves - but such dominance leaves me unnerved
Peter Thomas looks at the changing face of Classic trials and the ever shrinking punting interest they create
Memory plays tricks, I know, but I'm sure I recall a time when all the Classic trials actually had some kind of point to them.
Trials were a logical path to a verdict. The betting would reflect the evidence, the picture would become clearer. Non-stayers would be outed and dour stayers would be left behind. Excitement, crucially, would be ramped up and ante-post betting – at least to the excitable and the impatient – was an irresistible challenge.
How do you feel after this year's trials? Ready to get stuck in, secure in the knowledge everything that looked like a Derby or Oaks horse will be going to the Derby or Oaks?
