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OpinionPeter Thomas
premium

Are there any jockeys hard enough to come and have a go at Aidan’s crew? There certainly weren't at Chantilly

Peteer Thomas reacts to the O'Brien 1-2-3 in Sunday's Prix du Jockey Club

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Senior features writer
Derrick Smith, Aidan O'Brien, MV Magnier and Ryan Moore with Constitution River at Chantilly
Constitution River and winning connections following the French DerbyCredit: Racing Post/Burton

There were several priceless moments during the TV coverage of last Sunday's Prix du Jockey Club, not least the wonderful shot of a thoroughly gobsmacked Francis Graffard raising three fingers in succession and puffing out his cheeks in disbelief at the momentous clean sweep engineered by Aidan O'Brien.

And engineered it truly was, with a beauty that lay somewhere between an expensive Swiss watch and a locomotive going downhill.

The other moments? Well, there was the one after about a furlong, when Ryan Moore, steering a wide course on the hot favourite Constitution River, from a supposedly devilish high draw, looked across at the rest of the field, then looked across again, and again.

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