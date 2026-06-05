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Are there any jockeys hard enough to come and have a go at Aidan’s crew? There certainly weren't at Chantilly
Peteer Thomas reacts to the O'Brien 1-2-3 in Sunday's Prix du Jockey Club
There were several priceless moments during the TV coverage of last Sunday's Prix du Jockey Club, not least the wonderful shot of a thoroughly gobsmacked Francis Graffard raising three fingers in succession and puffing out his cheeks in disbelief at the momentous clean sweep engineered by Aidan O'Brien.
And engineered it truly was, with a beauty that lay somewhere between an expensive Swiss watch and a locomotive going downhill.
The other moments? Well, there was the one after about a furlong, when Ryan Moore, steering a wide course on the hot favourite Constitution River, from a supposedly devilish high draw, looked across at the rest of the field, then looked across again, and again.
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Published on inPeter Thomas
Last updated
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- It's time the Gambling Commission had a very different conversation - one with the people who know most about gambling
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- Dan Skelton's latest extraordinary feat and the question even John Randall couldn't answer
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- Constitution Hill is inspiring senior citizens everywhere - any more of this and he'll have me thinking I can run a marathon