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No faking students' enthusiasm for a good day out - and hats off to Limerick for starting their racing journey
Initiatives to tempt the youth to the track would seem to be a good way forward if enthusiasm is anything to go by
Deep fake and AI are a bit of a foreign language to me. I mean, even I can tell that Donald Trump isn't the son of God and saviour of all mankind, but sometimes I wonder if the rest of the world – the Gambling Commission included – is just a made-up thing and one day we'll find out somebody's just been having a laugh at our expense and everything's okay after all.
Even watching racing on TV, I have my doubts. It may show you how prehistoric I am, but I still can't work out if the sound of thundering hooves you hear during races is actually real or just a sneaky device to raise levels of excitement.
Likewise the crowd noises we're treated to during races. Are they genuine, or just a bunch of interns in the studio, crowded round a microphone with a list of runners and riders and a ready supply of lager?
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Published on inPeter Thomas
Last updated
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- Constitution Hill is inspiring senior citizens everywhere - any more of this and he'll have me thinking I can run a marathon
- Were the festival starts a sorry shambles or was the uproar just the product of an unrealistic environment?
- I've got a stiff neck and a hole in my pocket, but my Cheltenham Festival plan is coming together nicely - even if it doesn't look like it
- Cheltenham isn't a sports day with rosettes for everyone - and that's why breeders are wrong when it comes to mares' allowances
- Three failed inspections receive a frosty reception - but are they a shambles, a scandal or just an annual inconvenience?