No faking students' enthusiasm for a good day out - and hats off to Limerick for starting their racing journey

Deep fake and AI are a bit of a foreign language to me. I mean, even I can tell that Donald Trump isn't the son of God and saviour of all mankind, but sometimes I wonder if the rest of the world – the Gambling Commission included – is just a made-up thing and one day we'll find out somebody's just been having a laugh at our expense and everything's okay after all.

Even watching racing on TV, I have my doubts. It may show you how prehistoric I am, but I still can't work out if the sound of thundering hooves you hear during races is actually real or just a sneaky device to raise levels of excitement.

Likewise the crowd noises we're treated to during races. Are they genuine, or just a bunch of interns in the studio, crowded round a microphone with a list of runners and riders and a ready supply of lager?