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Germany

'Relieved, delighted and very proud' - Group 1 glory in Germany for Sir Mark Prescott and Tiffany

'Relieved, delighted and very proud' - Group 1 glory in Germany for Sir Mark Prescott and Tiffany

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Germany
2.40 Hoppegarten: 'He's a Group 1 winner and we're hoping that he can win again' - Saeed bin Suroor saddles two as he aims for fifth Grosser Preis von Berlin success
2.40 Hoppegarten: 'He's a Group 1 winner and we're hoping that he can win again' - Saeed bin Suroor saddles two as he aims for fifth Grosser Preis von Berlin success
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Raceday Intel
​​​Group 1 joy in Germany for Jessica Harrington as Hotazhell denies British raiders in thrilling finish
​​​Group 1 joy in Germany for Jessica Harrington as Hotazhell denies British raiders in thrilling finish
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Reports
1.10 Munich: 'He was bought with an international campaign in mind' - can Wimbledon Hawkeye get his new connections off to a flyer?
1.10 Munich: 'He was bought with an international campaign in mind' - can Wimbledon Hawkeye get his new connections off to a flyer?
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Raceday Intel
Ed Bethell targets German Group 1 with improving filly 'we've always had high hopes for' - plus trainer's Goodwood plans
Ed Bethell targets German Group 1 with improving filly 'we've always had high hopes for' - plus trainer's Goodwood plans
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Germany
2.43 Hamburg: Ralph Beckett takes aim at German Derby with Epsom fourth Bay Of Brilliance
2.43 Hamburg: Ralph Beckett takes aim at German Derby with Epsom fourth Bay Of Brilliance
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Raceday Intel
Hawk Mountain cut for Eclipse after Aidan O'Brien star is scratched from Sunday's German Derby
Hawk Mountain cut for Eclipse after Aidan O'Brien star is scratched from Sunday's German Derby
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Britain
'Before the injury I had many clients - now it's a little bit different' - star Kazakh jockey on his comeback following horror fall
'Before the injury I had many clients - now it's a little bit different' - star Kazakh jockey on his comeback following horror fall
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Germany
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Cologne: Sean Levey and the Crisfords enjoy Classic success for Coolmore as 'passport horse' Title Role wins German 2,000 Guineas
Cologne: Sean Levey and the Crisfords enjoy Classic success for Coolmore as 'passport horse' Title Role wins German 2,000 Guineas
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Reports
Munich: Bay City Roller puts George Scott and Victorious Forever in Group 1 spotlight to open up big possibilities for 2026
Munich: Bay City Roller puts George Scott and Victorious Forever in Group 1 spotlight to open up big possibilities for 2026
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Reports
George Scott wins German St Leger for second year in a row - and now targets Dubai riches for Caballo De Mar
George Scott wins German St Leger for second year in a row - and now targets Dubai riches for Caballo De Mar
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Germany
Germany: Breeders' Cup and Japan on the radar for Goliath after defeat of Dubai Honour in German Group 1
Germany: Breeders' Cup and Japan on the radar for Goliath after defeat of Dubai Honour in German Group 1
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International
Goliath and Rebel's Romance set for blockbuster clash in Sunday's Grosser Preis von Baden
Goliath and Rebel's Romance set for blockbuster clash in Sunday's Grosser Preis von Baden
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Germany
'It’s a feeling of ecstasy' - Billy Loughnane celebrates first Group 1 win on Rebel's Romance in Germany
'It’s a feeling of ecstasy' - Billy Loughnane celebrates first Group 1 win on Rebel's Romance in Germany
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Reports
2.40 Hoppegarten: Billy Loughnane out for Group 1 breakthrough as Godolphin's globetrotter Rebel's Romance heads to Germany
2.40 Hoppegarten: Billy Loughnane out for Group 1 breakthrough as Godolphin's globetrotter Rebel's Romance heads to Germany
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Raceday Intel
2.40 Dusseldorf: German Oaks is a Group 1 yet to be won by Coolmore or Godolphin - but that could change on Sunday
2.40 Dusseldorf: German Oaks is a Group 1 yet to be won by Coolmore or Godolphin - but that could change on Sunday
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Raceday Intel
History-making jockey Sibylle Vogt handed six-month cocaine ban after contamination defence rejected
History-making jockey Sibylle Vogt handed six-month cocaine ban after contamination defence rejected
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France
Munich: 'Ich liebe Deutschland!' - Oisin Murphy times it right on Tornado Alert for Saeed bin Suroor in German Group 1
Munich: 'Ich liebe Deutschland!' - Oisin Murphy times it right on Tornado Alert for Saeed bin Suroor in German Group 1
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Germany
'We have one eye on the Arc' - Wathnan break new ground with first runner in Germany as Munich Group 1 draws classy field
'We have one eye on the Arc' - Wathnan break new ground with first runner in Germany as Munich Group 1 draws classy field
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Raceday Intel
'All the emotions came crashing in' - a birthday to remember as Nina Baltromei reflects on being first woman to win the German Derby
'All the emotions came crashing in' - a birthday to remember as Nina Baltromei reflects on being first woman to win the German Derby
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Germany
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Watch: agony for Karl Burke but ecstasy for female amateur jockey as she makes history in German Derby
Watch: agony for Karl Burke but ecstasy for female amateur jockey as she makes history in German Derby
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Reports
King George winner Goliath ruled out of Sunday's Preis von Europa due to minor setback - but Japan Cup still the plan
King George winner Goliath ruled out of Sunday's Preis von Europa due to minor setback - but Japan Cup still the plan
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Germany
Prydwen caps memorable weekend for George Scott with German St Leger success
Prydwen caps memorable weekend for George Scott with German St Leger success
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Reports
2.00 Baden Baden: Dubai Honour bids for more Group 1 glory in the Grosser Preis von Baden
2.00 Baden Baden: Dubai Honour bids for more Group 1 glory in the Grosser Preis von Baden
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Previews
'Relieved, delighted and very proud' - Group 1 glory in Germany for Sir Mark Prescott and Tiffany

'Relieved, delighted and very proud' - Group 1 glory in Germany for Sir Mark Prescott and Tiffany

icon
Germany
2.40 Hoppegarten: 'He's a Group 1 winner and we're hoping that he can win again' - Saeed bin Suroor saddles two as he aims for fifth Grosser Preis von Berlin success
2.40 Hoppegarten: 'He's a Group 1 winner and we're hoping that he can win again' - Saeed bin Suroor saddles two as he aims for fifth Grosser Preis von Berlin success
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Raceday Intel
​​​Group 1 joy in Germany for Jessica Harrington as Hotazhell denies British raiders in thrilling finish
icon
Reports
1.10 Munich: 'He was bought with an international campaign in mind' - can Wimbledon Hawkeye get his new connections off to a flyer?
icon
Raceday Intel
​​​Group 1 joy in Germany for Jessica Harrington as Hotazhell denies British raiders in thrilling finish
icon
Reports
1.10 Munich: 'He was bought with an international campaign in mind' - can Wimbledon Hawkeye get his new connections off to a flyer?
icon
Raceday Intel
Ed Bethell targets German Group 1 with improving filly 'we've always had high hopes for' - plus trainer's Goodwood plans
Ed Bethell targets German Group 1 with improving filly 'we've always had high hopes for' - plus trainer's Goodwood plans
icon
Germany
2.43 Hamburg: Ralph Beckett takes aim at German Derby with Epsom fourth Bay Of Brilliance
2.43 Hamburg: Ralph Beckett takes aim at German Derby with Epsom fourth Bay Of Brilliance
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Raceday Intel
Hawk Mountain cut for Eclipse after Aidan O'Brien star is scratched from Sunday's German Derby
Hawk Mountain cut for Eclipse after Aidan O'Brien star is scratched from Sunday's German Derby
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Britain
'Before the injury I had many clients - now it's a little bit different' - star Kazakh jockey on his comeback following horror fall
'Before the injury I had many clients - now it's a little bit different' - star Kazakh jockey on his comeback following horror fall
icon
Germany
padlock
Cologne: Sean Levey and the Crisfords enjoy Classic success for Coolmore as 'passport horse' Title Role wins German 2,000 Guineas
Cologne: Sean Levey and the Crisfords enjoy Classic success for Coolmore as 'passport horse' Title Role wins German 2,000 Guineas
icon
Reports
Munich: Bay City Roller puts George Scott and Victorious Forever in Group 1 spotlight to open up big possibilities for 2026
Munich: Bay City Roller puts George Scott and Victorious Forever in Group 1 spotlight to open up big possibilities for 2026
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Reports
George Scott wins German St Leger for second year in a row - and now targets Dubai riches for Caballo De Mar
George Scott wins German St Leger for second year in a row - and now targets Dubai riches for Caballo De Mar
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Germany
Germany: Breeders' Cup and Japan on the radar for Goliath after defeat of Dubai Honour in German Group 1
Germany: Breeders' Cup and Japan on the radar for Goliath after defeat of Dubai Honour in German Group 1
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International
Goliath and Rebel's Romance set for blockbuster clash in Sunday's Grosser Preis von Baden
Goliath and Rebel's Romance set for blockbuster clash in Sunday's Grosser Preis von Baden
icon
Germany
'It’s a feeling of ecstasy' - Billy Loughnane celebrates first Group 1 win on Rebel's Romance in Germany
'It’s a feeling of ecstasy' - Billy Loughnane celebrates first Group 1 win on Rebel's Romance in Germany
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Reports
2.40 Hoppegarten: Billy Loughnane out for Group 1 breakthrough as Godolphin's globetrotter Rebel's Romance heads to Germany
2.40 Hoppegarten: Billy Loughnane out for Group 1 breakthrough as Godolphin's globetrotter Rebel's Romance heads to Germany
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Raceday Intel
2.40 Dusseldorf: German Oaks is a Group 1 yet to be won by Coolmore or Godolphin - but that could change on Sunday
2.40 Dusseldorf: German Oaks is a Group 1 yet to be won by Coolmore or Godolphin - but that could change on Sunday
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Raceday Intel
History-making jockey Sibylle Vogt handed six-month cocaine ban after contamination defence rejected
History-making jockey Sibylle Vogt handed six-month cocaine ban after contamination defence rejected
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France
Munich: 'Ich liebe Deutschland!' - Oisin Murphy times it right on Tornado Alert for Saeed bin Suroor in German Group 1
Munich: 'Ich liebe Deutschland!' - Oisin Murphy times it right on Tornado Alert for Saeed bin Suroor in German Group 1
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Germany
'We have one eye on the Arc' - Wathnan break new ground with first runner in Germany as Munich Group 1 draws classy field
'We have one eye on the Arc' - Wathnan break new ground with first runner in Germany as Munich Group 1 draws classy field
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Raceday Intel
'All the emotions came crashing in' - a birthday to remember as Nina Baltromei reflects on being first woman to win the German Derby
'All the emotions came crashing in' - a birthday to remember as Nina Baltromei reflects on being first woman to win the German Derby
icon
Germany
padlock
Watch: agony for Karl Burke but ecstasy for female amateur jockey as she makes history in German Derby
Watch: agony for Karl Burke but ecstasy for female amateur jockey as she makes history in German Derby
icon
Reports
King George winner Goliath ruled out of Sunday's Preis von Europa due to minor setback - but Japan Cup still the plan
King George winner Goliath ruled out of Sunday's Preis von Europa due to minor setback - but Japan Cup still the plan
icon
Germany
Prydwen caps memorable weekend for George Scott with German St Leger success
Prydwen caps memorable weekend for George Scott with German St Leger success
icon
Reports
2.00 Baden Baden: Dubai Honour bids for more Group 1 glory in the Grosser Preis von Baden
2.00 Baden Baden: Dubai Honour bids for more Group 1 glory in the Grosser Preis von Baden
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Previews
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