Sean Levey and the Crisfords enjoy Classic success for Coolmore as 'passport horse' Title Role wins German 2,000 Guineas

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Title Role and Sean Levey ensured that the the sponsors kept the lion's share of the spoils in landing the Coolmore City Of Troy German 2,000 Guineas at a sun-drenched Cologne.

Still trading at 8-1 when the racecourse opened its gates to a large bank holiday crowd, Title Role's odds contracted inexorably throughout the afternoon, joining the Francis Graffard-trained Lord Clover as joint-favourite when all 11 runners left the parade ring before securing outright lead in the market as the horses circled behind the stalls.

Levey stalked the pace from a good rail position, but as the runners fanned out across the straight, he overhauled Oisin Murphy on the locally-trained Asker, before holding the late challenges of Shayem and Loucas.

Trainers Simon and Ed Crisford had already secured the Jumeirah 2,000 Guineas at Meydan with Title Role back in February, form which received a boost in the Irish equivalent on Saturday when runner-up Pacific Avenue finished third behind Gstaad.

The son of Too Darn Hot was then fifth on his return to Europe in the Greenham Stakes, and Levey was of the opinion that Title Role was far better suited by a turning mile, for all that he was at his strongest at the end of a three furlong home straight.

"In the Greenham he was drawn on the outside and the race didn't unfold to suit him," said Simon Crisford. "Today he was nice and relaxed, the split came when he needed it and he finished off well.

"He's a Dubai Jumeirah Guineas winner, he's won a German Guineas well and he's building up a nice profile, so hopefully he can continue progressing."

The Gainsborough Stables operation is one of the most internationally-minded in racing and Crisford will be casting a wide net in search of opportunities for Title Role.

"I wouldn't say a turning track is important to him but it does seem to suit him well, so we could easily look at some races in America during the summer for him," said Crisford. "He's very much going to be a 'passport horse', and we're just going to have to pick and choose our spots."

Levey said: "It was pretty straightforward and they went a nice gallop. But the biggest thing is the track suits him. He's obviously well seasoned and he handles the travel having been in Meydan.

Sean Levey (centre): has now ridden three Guineas winners in Europe Credit: Racing Post/Burton

"He's quick, he stays a mile well and he's got a turn of foot, which is exactly what you want around here. Everything kind of fell in his lap because they went a nice gallop and he was just the best horse on the day.

Asked if Title Role could be stretched out to further than a mile, Levey added: "I wouldn't think so - with that turn of foot when he's got a nice pace to aim at. You'd argue he's good round a bend whereas he can light up on straight track. Staying a bit further, I would doubt."

The Cologne stewards had a look at the head-on before confirming the result, with Clifford Lee on the Karl Burke-trained Shayem having to shift out a lane or two as both Title Role and Loucas drifted late on, but they ultimately decided that the length and a quarter margin of victory overcame any need for action.

Shayem and Clifford Lee finished second in Cologne Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Stepping back in trip after running over 1m2½f in the Dee Stakes, Shayem joins stablemate Golden Story – winner of the Cocked Hat Stakes on Saturday – in reinforcing the worth of Constitution River's success at Chester .

Lord Clover was also dropping back in trip after chasing home yet another Coolmore Classic candidate in Hawk Mountain at Chantilly, though he did well to finish fourth after Clement Lecoeuvre was forced to abandon plan A of taking a prominent sit or even leading.

"He slightly missed the break and he can be a bit slowly into his work," said Lecoeuvre. "That said I was pretty happy with my position vis-a-vis the winner as we turned into the straight.

"The pace they went meant my horse was always a little under pressure and he got a little bit tapped for toe, so perhaps we might see him back over slightly further."

Title Role became the fourth foreign-trained winner of the German 2,000 Guineas in the last five years, with the Crisford team joining William Haggas, Mario Baratti and David Menuisier as recent visitors on the Cologne roll of honour.

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