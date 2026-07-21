Ed Bethell targets German Group 1 with improving filly 'we've always had high hopes for' - plus trainer's Goodwood plans

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Ed Bethell is confident Coedana can take another leap forward when she steps up to Group 1 company for the first time in Germany on Sunday.

The four-year-old daughter of King Of Change is set to feature in the Grosser Dallmayr-Preis Bayerisches Zuchtrennen at Munich, provided she comes through a piece of work on Tuesday, and Bethell is excited at the prospect of pitting her against the opposite sex for the first time this season.

He said: "She's going to have to step up again, but I don't see why she won't. She's a lovely filly, and one we've always had high hopes for.

"She's run in three solid fillies' stakes races this year. It's a big jump up in class going into a Group 1 against the boys, but the owners are breeders, and we're aiming to try to nick some Group 1 black type."

Coedana, who was last seen winning the Listed Pontefract Castle Fillies' Stakes, also holds an entry for the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks, but Bethell is keen to get a run into her before heading to York next month.

Her potential rivals include the Charlie Johnston-trained Timeforshowcasing and Hotazhell , for Jessica Harrington, and Bethell said: "She's come out of Pontefract well, and the form has worked out, with Brielle winning and Orionis finishing third in the Aphrodite Stakes the other day.

"I've always wanted to target the Yorkshire Oaks. I felt it could be her track and her kind of gig, but she needs to go somewhere in between now and then, and this fits quite nicely.

"We could have looked at the Lancashire Oaks, but that might have come a bit soon for her, whereas this is three weeks after, and it's the right place to be going."

Paborus: this month's Newcastle winner could run in the HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes at Goodwood next week Credit: Grossick Photography

The Middleham-based trainer is also set to be represented at Glorious Goodwood next week, with Paborus and Azure Angel on course for the HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes and King George Qatar Stakes respectively.

"As it stands, Paborus has been trained with that race [Lennox] in mind," said Bethell. "I was mightily pleased with his Newcastle win. He's a wonderful horse to have in the yard, and I'm really excited about what the remainder of the season holds for him.

"We will, however, sit tight, and if the ground isn't right for him, we'll have to be patient.

"Azure Angel is a progressive sprinter and deserves to take her chance in these sorts of races. Her rating's going up all the time, and she's very fast."

Bethell's Group 1 winner Regional will bypass next week's meeting in favour of a trip to France on August 9.

The trainer added: "He's very fresh and well, and he's been in good form since Ascot. His aim is going to be the Prix du Cercle at Deauville, and his preparations are going well for that."

Read these next:

'It was a little bit frustrating' - Owen Burrows confident 'plenty more to come' from Touleen following Coronation Stakes controversy

Oisin Murphy to ride fascinating Japanese challenger in King George as fast ground rules out Ed Walker's Almaqam

'I've uncovered my own secret little oil well and no-one else is using it' - Cunningham's homebred dream comes full circle

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning