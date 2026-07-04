Ralph Beckett takes aim at German Derby with Epsom fourth Bay Of Brilliance

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The old betting shop maxim used to proclaim 'fourth in the Guineas, first in the Derby', but Ralph Beckett is hopeful that fourth at Epsom can be parlayed into a win in the €650,000 Deutsches Derby at Hamburg on Sunday.

Bay Of Brilliance finished just over seven lengths behind Christmas Day in the Derby, and further adrift of runner-up Maltese Cross than when the pair were separated by just a neck in the Lingfield Trial, with Beckett reporting that the son of New Bay would have "walked across the line" in the soft ground at Epsom but for Hector Crouch's persistence.

Bay Of Brilliance seems over those exertions and will face significantly quicker ground here, while a draw in stall six of 18 looks a good one.

Beckett said: "Bay Of Brilliance has come out of the Derby well and has recovered quicker than we expected from Epsom. We're looking for a strong effort."

A first-four finish in the Derby has earned Bay Of Brilliance a free place in the starting line-up against 17 opponents who are all trained in Germany.

Peter Schiergen fields four runners in his bid for a seventh win in the Deutsches Derby on Sunday Credit: Mark Cranham

The biggest names among the country's trainers dominate the race numerically, with Peter Schiergen saddling four runners, while Andreas Wohler and Henk Grewe are responsible for three starters apiece.

Bay Of Brilliance is one of three 7-2 co-favourites with local layers Racebets, along with the Wohler-trained Gostam – who lost his unbeaten record when beaten three and three-quarter lengths by Constitution River in the Prix du Jockey Club – and Englishman for Arc-winning trainer Marcel Weiss and Sibylle Vogt, who will attempt to become the second woman to land the Deutsches Derby, 12 months on from Nina Baltromei.

Further British flavour to the race is added by Jack Mitchell – who takes over on Spezialist for last year's winning trainer, Yasmin Almenrader – and Cieren Fallon, who gets the call aboard Chiefland , one of four colts to carry the hopes of Liberty Racing.

Cieren Fallon heads to Hamburg to partner Chiefland in the Deutsches Derby on Sunday Credit: Getty Images

Syndicate principal Lars-Wilhelm Baumgarten told the Racing Post: "Cieren has already ridden for Liberty Racing in the German Derby; he was fourth with Assistent, who was our first Derby runner five years ago. Since then we’ve kept up the connection and when we first used him, he was number 40 in the English jockey standings, now he’s number four."

Liberty's first colours will be carried by Bauyrzhan Murzabayev on Salitos , while the ownership group also fields Kairos (Leon Wolff) and Abacus (Rene Piechulek) in their quest for a third Derby win in four seasons.

Read more:

'He’s told me he’s ready' - Francis Graffard hopeful Calandagan can put Epsom blip behind him in Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud

Southwell Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Free horseracing tips for Sunday, July 5 at Ayr and Southwell

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.