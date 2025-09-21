George Scott wins German St Leger for second year in a row - and now targets Dubai riches for Caballo De Mar

George Scott is planning a Middle East campaign for Caballo De Mar after he provided the Newmarket trainer with a second successive victory in the German St Leger in Dortmund.

Second in the Chester Cup and Copper Horse Stakes at Royal Ascot this year, the four-year-old went one better when finishing two and three-quarters of a length clear of Waldnebel under Adrie de Vries.

Prydwen won for the yard 12 months ago and Scott is now eyeing up several targets in the Middle East for his consistent four-year-old, who has won five of his eight starts this year.

He said: "He's a very good, young horse who knows how to win. He was entitled to run very well.

"We'll take him home and see how he is, but he'll be prepared for a campaign in the Middle East. He could end up in Saudi Arabia for the Red Sea Handicap, and then hopefully all roads will lead to the Gold Cup on World Cup night in Dubai."

Scott added: "We had such a great experience last year winning with Prydwen, when we were a bit lucky, but today it all went very smoothly. Adrie gave him a perfect ride and he felt the horse would handle the ground well. We're so happy to have Adrie, who is such a legend of the sport, and everything went like clockwork."

