'Before the injury I had many clients - now it's a little bit different' - star Kazakh jockey on his comeback following horror fall

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There is never a good time for a jockey to sustain serious injury but in November 2024, Bauyrhzan Murzabayev was riding the crest of an international wave.

That was until he came crashing back to earth after a horrific fall in Qatar, which left him with two broken vertebrae and multiple fractured ribs.

The Kazakh jockey, a four-time champion in Germany and a Grade 1 winner in Japan, took 16 months to work his way back to race riding, much of it spent convalescing at home with his family in Almaty so as not to be reminded what he was missing out on in Europe.