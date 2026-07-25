'He was bought with an international campaign in mind' - can Wimbledon Hawkeye get his new connections off to a flyer in Munich?

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

There is always an international flavour to the Grosser Dallmayr-Preis - Bayerisches Zuchtrennen but foreign runners dominate this year's running more than most, and Wimbledon Hawkeye seeks to emerge as the best of the bunch when he makes his first start for his new trainer George Scott.

The classy colt competed to a fair level with James Owen before the Gredley family sold him after his runner-up finish in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot, and he now carries the red and white silks of Victorious Forever on his return to Group 1 company.

While the end goal this year is the Bahrain International in November, Scott and his team are still getting to grips with the 115-rated four-year-old and have sent him to Munich in the hope of learning more about the newest addition to the yard.

"He came to us in fantastic condition and we've been able to maintain that," Scott said. "We saw this as a great opportunity to get to know him really well as he was bought with an international campaign in mind, so we thought the sooner we get a handle on him and his ability to travel, the better.

"The track should suit him, the ground should be fine, and it looks a race that he fits well into. We felt he was in a good headspace and looked very well, so it's a great race to let us understand him a bit more. He's travelled over really well and trained beautifully in Munich.

"The Bahrain International seems like the race for him down the road but we're taking it one step at a time."

There are just four German-trained runners in this ten-strong field, so it looks likely that Britain's excellent record in the race will continue, with Charlie Johnston pitching in Timeforshowcasing , Ed Bethell sending his Listed winner Coedana and Hamad Al Jehani fielding Canadian Grade 1 winner Silawi .

Hotazhell: heads to Germany for the first time Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Horses trained in Britain have claimed four of the last seven runnings and their biggest threat this time around comes from Ireland, with Jessica Harrington seeking her first major win of the year with Hotazhell .

A Group 1 winner as a juvenile, the four-year-old failed to replicate those highs last year but he was a staying-on third at the Curragh last time, finishing not far behind two potentially top-class rivals in Purview and Trustyourinstinct.

The cheekpieces which proved effective that day stay on and first-time headgear could also prove key for Wemightakedlongway , who Joseph O'Brien is evidently trying to get the best out of this season.

The trainer tried cheekpieces at Haydock, a visor in the Pretty Polly and now switches to blinkers in a bid to eke a first win in over a year. It seems unlikely she will be completely reinvented after two failed headgear attempts, but it would be perilous to underestimate O'Brien in a year where big-race wins have become the norm.

Access a world beyond the finishing line with Racing Post+ . Our award-winning journalists, led by the industry’s most respected voices, bring you closer to the stables and the inner circles of the sport.

and get unlimited access to our top-class content, all for just £32.75 a month.

This offer is available only to new and returning customers. Subscription will auto-renew at full price unless you call our cancellation line to cancel. Sign up now.