'He's a Group 1 winner and we're hoping that he can win again' - Saeed bin Suroor saddles two as he aims for fifth Grosser Preis von Berlin success

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The Grosser Preis von Berlin has been won by some high-calibre visitors in recent years and, while there may not be any runners of the calibre of Alpinista, Rebel's Romance or Al Riffa among the British-trained quartet this time, the 136th edition of the 1m4f Group 1 looks a difficult race to call.

Saeed bin Suroor, who has won the race four times, sends two horses with radically different profiles.

Tornado Alert was only just below the best of his generation last season but has been off the track since winning a Munich Group 1 over 1m2f last July.

In contrast, the ten-year-old Dubai Future has been campaigned as a stayer for the last two seasons, picking up a Dubai Gold Cup and a Henry II Stakes along the way.

“Tornado Alert suffered a setback after winning in Germany last year and we've given him plenty of time," said Bin Suroor. "He's a Group 1 winner and we're hoping that he can win again, although he'll come on for his first run for more than a year. I'm sure he'll be there at the finish.

Dubai Future and Danny Tudhope are reunited at Hoppegarten on Sunday Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

“Dubai Future is ten now, but he's a tough horse and showed he's maintained his form when winning the Henry II Stakes earlier in the season. I think a mile and a half is a good distance for him and we wanted to give him another chance at this level to see how he gets on."

The Andrew Balding-trained Almeric carries the Alpinista silks of Kirsten Rausing and has not been disgraced when third to Ombudsman, and then Rebel's Romance, on his two most recent starts.

Alpinista's trainer, Sir Mark Prescott, has sent Tiffany to Germany for three previous Group 1 assignments and, while she clearly enjoys her trips to the eastern side of the Rhine - she has twice won in a lower grade at Baden-Baden - on each occasion she has found one too good at the highest level.

"We're hoping for the best and that at last she can win her Group 1," said Prescott. "But this is probably a better race than last year and she's getting that bit older at the age of six."

Dardanos returns to action after winning the Deutsches Derby at 84-1 Credit: marcruehl.com

The last two winners of the Deutsches Derby line up, with this year's Hamburg hero Dardanos likely to go off a tiny fraction of the 84-1 at which he was returned in the Classic.

If the German handicapper is right then he is the horse to beat once weight-for-age is taken into account, and his trainer Andreas Wohler does not believe Dardanos was in any way a fluke winner of the Derby.

"It’s five weeks from the Derby and he took the race really well," said Wohler. "Also, we don’t have many other races to choose from.

"I thought he would run well [in the Derby] but we had other fancied chances in the race. It didn’t work out with them but Dardanos won well."

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