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Hawk Mountain cut for Eclipse after Aidan O'Brien star is scratched from Sunday's German Derby
The chances of Aidan O'Brien's Hawk Mountain lining up in the Coral-Eclipse look to have been significantly boosted after he was taken out of Sunday's German Derby and the Wootton Bassett colt has halved in price for the Sandown Group 1.
Hawk Mountain was supplemented for the Classic on Monday after earning a free invitation for finishing in the first four in the Prix du Jockey Club but was taken out of the Hamburg race on Tuesday, suggesting he may join stablemate Constitution River in the Sandown line-up. Ladbrokes reacted by cutting him to 6-1 (from 12).
O'Brien, who will be seeking his tenth win in the Eclipse and a fourth in a row, has been non-committal over which of his colts will line up at Sandown, with both set to complete a piece of work on Wednesday before a decision is made.
He said on Monday: "Hawk Mountain is a very good horse. He always was and he showed that in last year's Racing Post [Futurity Trophy]. Obviously this year he won his trial and he was just beaten in the French Derby so he's always been a very good horse and we've always thought a lot of him."
Last year's Futurity Trophy winner won three of his four starts as a two-year-old and returned this season with victory in a Group 3 French Derby trial before chasing home Constitution River in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly at the end of May, when he was beaten three-quarters of a length under Christophe Soumillon.
Constitution River remains the 11-10 favourite for the Eclipse after overcoming a wide draw from stall 15 at Chantilly and were he to run at Sandown he would be bidding to emulate O'Brien's St Mark's Basilica, who completed the French Derby-Eclipse double in 2021.
Wathnan Racing's Gethin is Constitution River's closest rival in the market for the Eclipse, in which O'Brien could also saddle outsider Flushing Meadows.
Coral-Eclipse (3.35 Sandown, Saturday)
Coral: 11-10 Constitution River, 11-4 Gethin, 4 Saddadd, 6 A Boy Named Susie, Hawk Mountain, 25-1 bar.
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