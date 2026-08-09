'Relieved, delighted and very proud' - Group 1 glory in Germany for Sir Mark Prescott and Tiffany

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Perennial bridesmaid Tiffany , so often denied in top-level events in Germany, enjoyed her finest hour when landing the Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten for Sir Mark Prescott and Elite Racing.

The six-year-old mare finished runner-up in the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Bayern at Munich in 2024 and 2025, and in the same position in last year's Group 1 Preis von Europa at Cologne.

She had finished second in both of her starts in lower-grade races at Chantilly and Newmarket this season, so her triumph in this Group 1 marked a return to her best form.

Tiffany was positioned prominently on the inside under Luke Morris as Innora set a strong pace and the Godolphin pair Dubai Future and Tornado Alert sat just off her tail. The early tempo found out the short-priced favourite Almeric, who was always off the bridle in the rear.

Morris asked Tiffany to accelerate into a gap up the inside rail in the home straight and the mare responded to match the Godolphin pair in a thrilling final furlong, coming out just on top from the running-on Bright Light.

It was a third success in the race for Prescott, who scored with Albanova in 2004 and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Alpinista in 2021. The win marked an eighth success from 18 starts for Tiffany, who has only finished outside of the first three on her first two visits to the track.

Luke Morris celebrates on Tiffany Credit: marcruehl.com

"I'm relieved and delighted and very proud of the filly," said Prescott's assistant William Butler. "She's danced every dance and when she's got to six you wonder whether she's going to lead the dance, but she did today. She was tough and brave and she was given a fantastic ride.

"It's fantastic for Elite Racing, who are great owner-breeders when you think we've had Marsha and now Tiffany. They've given so many people such pleasure, I can't tell you. This has always been the aim, we were working to try and make her a Group 1 winner and we've achieved the aim now."

He added: "This was the plan. The pressure's off and now that she's a Group 1 winner, we can maybe have some loftier targets and go from there."

Tiffany, who holds entries in the Irish St Leger Trial, Irish St Leger, Blandford Stakes, Long Distance Cup and Fillies & Mares Stakes, has been ridden by Morris in all but one of her starts.

He said: "She’s been a star for her owners Elite Racing and Sir Mark and all the team. She’s very brave and she tries very hard. She’s been unfortunate to be second so many times, but today she showed a huge heart to win her first Group 1.

"Her owners were very brave keeping her in training as a six-year-old so it’s fantastic they’ve been rewarded."

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