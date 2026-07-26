Group 1 joy in Germany for Jessica Harrington as Hotazhell denies British raiders in thrilling finish

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Jessica Harrington claimed her first Group 1 success of the year when Hotazhell prevailed in a thrilling finish to the Bayerisches Zuchtrennen in Germany.

The four-year-old scored at the top level as a juvenile but failed to build on that promise last year, with his best result being a third in the Irish 2,000 Guineas behind Field Of Gold.

However, he showed signs of returning to his old form on a recent appearance at the Curragh, and his first trip to Germany proved a winning one as he made all and came out on the right side of a photo-finish to win under Shane Foley.

"He was a really good two-year-old, he just lost his way a bit last year," Foley said. "His last two runs were good, though, he was just coming back to himself, so hopefully he can have a nice autumn."

"It wasn't the plan to make the running. I went forward from my inside draw and I thought there wasn't much pace, and I ended up getting it very easy in front.

"They attacked me in the straight, but this lad is a fighter on a going day. Thank God our head was in front at the right time."

Jessica Harrington: trainer of Hotazhell Credit: LORRAINE O'SULLIVAN

The Munich Group 1 has been a particularly successful hunting ground for British-trained runners, but Hotazhell was able to deny the Charlie Johnston-trained Timeforshowcasing by a nose, with Wimbledon Hawkeye, who was having his first start for George Scott, closing fast for third.

While Harrington has claimed plenty of top-level success in Ireland, Britain and France, this was her first Group 1 triumph in Germany, a country in which she competed in the 1982 World Championships as an eventer before her transition to training.

The victory marked her first major Flat win of the year and could not have come at a better time, with the trainer set to be well represented at the Galway festival when it kicks off on Monday.

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