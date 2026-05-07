New report claims black market gambling has more than tripled to nearly £17 billion since 2019

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More evidence of the scale of the UK's illegal betting market has emerged after a new report claimed the amount staked with unlicensed operators more than tripled between 2019 and 2025.

The research by H2 Gambling Capital (H2GC) found that offshore betting turnover had grown to £16.6 billion in 2025 from around £5bn six years earlier, with growth intensifying in recent years as both stakes and operator profits doubled between 2023 and 2025.

The report said that while regulated operators still dominated the UK sector, the offshore market had become "material". H2GC estimated the share of gambling happening legally in the UK had fallen to 92 per cent in 2025 from 97 per cent in 2019.

It also found offshore gross gambling yield had increased to an estimated £685 million in 2025 from £200m in 2019.

It is the latest research to warn of the growing influence from the unregulated gambling sector. Last month a report from the World Advertising Research Center claimed black market bookmakers will spend £1bn on gambling advertising in the UK by 2028 and that regulated operators will account for less than half of advertising spend.

An investigation published this week by the Racing Post also found that punters are able to get tips and recommendations about where to bet on the black market using mainstream AI chatbots.

The Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) has warned that measures such as higher taxes and the proposed affordability checks, also called financial risk assessments, risk making the regulated market less competitive and push customers towards unsafe alternatives.

Grainne Hurst: "What we are seeing is a harmful black market scaling up at pace"

BGC chief executive Grainne Hurst said: "What we are seeing is a harmful black market scaling up at pace. Illegal operators are becoming more sophisticated, more visible and more aggressive in how they reach UK customers. That should concern anyone who cares about consumer protection.

"The choice for policymakers is clear. If the regulated sector becomes harder to use or less competitive, customers will not stop betting, they will simply go elsewhere.

"That is why financial risk assessments must either be genuinely ‘frictionless’ or not introduced at all – because anything else will push customers out of the regulated market."

Following the tax rises announced in the budget last November, the government said it would provide an additional £26m of funding to the Gambling Commission over the next three years to tackle black market gambling.

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