Worse odds, black market risk and inconsistency - why affordability checks will be a nightmare for punters

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Punters will be hit in the pocket by the rollout of financial risk assessments (FRAs) , according to the Horseracing Bettors Forum (HBF).

The body representing the interests of horseracing bettors believes there are three significant downsides that those gambling on the sport will face as a consequence of the decision by the Gambling Commission board to press ahead with the controversial checks.

Worse odds

Squeezed by increases in remote gambling taxes announced in last year’s budget, bookmakers have already taken action to protect their bottom lines by limiting concessions and tightening odds.

FRAs mean background checks when punters hit certain deposit thresholds in a set time period, and stronger interaction requiring the submission of documents to continue betting. HBF chair Sean Trivass expects the additional cost burden on bookmakers to translate into an even poorer landscape for gamblers.

He said: “The Horseracing Bettors Forum remains concerned with the implementation of affordability checks in any guise, although we accept the need to protect those facing gambling issues.

“We have seen no mention of the inherent costs to the bookmaking industry, who will undoubtedly look to protect their bottom line by passing on costs to the punters we represent via worse odds, removed bonuses and further account restrictions or closures.”

Black market appeal

A less appealing regulated market, in terms of value and offering, combined with the prospect of punters having to produce documentation to continue betting, has helped fuel the black market during the assessment and pilot period of FRAs.

The Gambling Commission received an extra £26 million from the government last year to tackle the black market, as well as increased legislative powers. But the black market continues to prey on punters, taking them away from regulated firms with player protection systems.

Moreover, the money bet with these firms does not go towards the levy, meaning British racing loses out on a key funding stream.

In a blog published on Tuesday, Helen Rhodes, director of major policy projects and evaluation at the Gambling Commission, claimed its approach to the imposition of FRAs “will decrease the risk of these consumers going to the illegal market because they do not want to provide financial documents”.

Sean Trivass: fears the lure of the black market will grow Credit: Horseracing Bettors Forum

However, Trivass said: “We note no detailed comment on how the Gambling Commission plan to deal with the growing black market, which has blossomed exponentially since these checks were envisaged, as the racing industry has warned from the outset, leaving bettors at significantly higher risk.”

Inconsistent checks

One of the major flaws identified by the FRA pilot was the differing results being provided to bookmakers on customers by credit reference agencies when assessing their ability to spend.

The Betting and Gaming Council said that its members had reported different agencies returning different results for the same people, reducing the likelihood of checks being ‘frictionless’.

Trivass said: “We are also deeply concerned that this will drive many bettors either away from the sport entirely, or into the hands of unregulated operators.

“We have seen no evidence that the credit ratings that will be used will not differ for individuals from company to company as they did in the pilot scheme.”

Read more:

'A clear abdication of duty' - BHA CEO slams government over affordability checks and says decision is 'self-harm on an immense scale'

How did we get here? A timeline of the five-year road to today's announcement on affordability checks

Comment: racing faces catastrophic £250m hit as Gambling Commission ignores affordability warnings

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