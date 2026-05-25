Government washes its hands of responsibility as uncertainty over affordability checks continues

Has the Gambling Commission blinked or is it just delaying the inevitable?

Thursday evening's announcement that the regulator's board needs more time to consider the evidence surrounding affordability checks means the uncertainty surrounding the controversial measures continues.

There was no indication from the regulator about when its board will decide whether to give the go-ahead for what it terms financial risk assessments (FRAs), although it is possible it might not be until its next meeting in June. That could well happen slap bang in the middle of Royal Ascot.

That is unlikely to further endear the commission to British racing's leadership, which is understood to be disgruntled by the lack of communication it received from the commission last week despite attempts to have open dialogue with them.

The government continues to wash its hands of responsibility for the situation and to give the Gambling Commission free rein over affordability checks.

The latest evidence of that came in an answer to the MP for Newbury, Lee Dillon, who asked ministers at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) a series of questions about what assessment the department had made of the potential economic impact that FRAs could have on the horseracing industry and whether there were any plans for their introduction to be paused.

Culture minister Ian Murray replied that it was "for the Gambling Commission to decide" whether to implement the checks, although the DCMS "continues to support the policy intent" behind FRAs and "has had regular engagement with the Gambling Commission on this issue".

Murray added that "consideration of impact is part of the commission’s decision making".

The problem is that many fear there has not been much evaluation happening at the Gambling Commission, certainly where horseracing is concerned.

Tim Miller of the Gambling Commission said affordability checks could not be evaluated until they had been rolled out

And as Gambling Commission executive director Tim Miller said this month, "you can't properly evaluate something until it has actually been rolled out".

Concerns also manifested themselves in the resignation of James Noyes from the Gambling Act Review Evaluation Advisory Group, a panel providing advice on the proposals in the 2023 white paper.

Noyes said he was astonished that the checks might be implemented "before any meaningful – and independent – evaluation of this policy can be carried out".

The advisory group has also been the subject of a series of questions to ministers in recent days from Conservative MPs Jack Rankin and Bob Blackman, asking about its progress, its membership and what role it is playing in the development of financial risk assessments.

Murray said the advisory group first met in November 2024 and has met four times since it was established, "in order to provide technical advice as necessary".

Membership of the group would be published only at the same time as evaluation findings, "in order to safeguard the integrity of the group and its advice in the meantime".

He added: "It is an advisory group providing technical methodological input to NatCen on the design of the evaluation and its implementation, to ensure it meets the highest possible standards. There are therefore no plans to assess its work as part of the evaluation findings."

And again Murray echoed those words from the Gambling Commission in his replies published last Friday.

The advisory group was providing "objective, external advice" to the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen) which was undertaking the evaluation of the Gambling Act review on behalf of DCMS.

At the same time NatCen was separately working as an evaluation partner alongside the pilot of financial risk assessment, advising on methodology and data clarity and transparency.

However, Murray said the evaluation of the Gambling Act review was looking at "the real-world impact of measures that have been implemented", adding: "Measures such as financial risk assessments have not been implemented and therefore are not included."

Which all would seem to mean that the group advising those responsible for evaluating the gambling review on behalf of ministers is not allowed to advise them about the single most controversial measure contained in that review.

Murray's comment that the Gambling Commission was committed to "ongoing review, evaluation and adaptation over time" if affordability checks are introduced will do nothing to reassure racing's leadership that the government is not allowing the regulator to mark its own homework.

Gambling ads ban could provide another opportunity for the black market

The English Premier League football season has ended and with it the era of gambling sponsorship on the front of players' shirts.

Premier League clubs are starting to find themselves new sponsors, with Crystal Palace last week announcing that AI firm Temporal is set to replace NET88 for the 2026-27 season.

Gambling shirt sponsorship has continued to be a lightning rod for campaigners, and the UK-licensed industry copped the flak despite the majority of the companies involved not actually targeting UK punters but instead advertising to markets in Asia.

The new sponsorship rules introduced by the Premier League are unlikely to take the sting out of the debate around gambling advertising and sponsorship, which was the one area left relatively untouched in the last government's white paper.

Only last week, gambling minister Baroness Twycross said the government was not considering legislation to ban online gambling advertising, in answer to a written question, although she added it was committed to working to "further raise standards".

Restrictions on gambling advertising similar to those imposed in other jurisdictions are yet another danger for British racing given its importance to the broadcasting of the sport.

Crystal Palace will be one of a number of Premier League teams with new sponsors next season Credit: Getty Images

However, the threat from the black market might give decision-makers pause for thought.

The subject came up at a recent gambling conference organised by law firm CMS.

Betfred chief executive Joanne Whittaker claimed that ministers were "keen to restrict our advertising even more" but warned that one of the few ways they were allowed to legitimise their brand was through advertising.

Gambling Commission executive director Tim Miller pointed out that the regulator had been "explicit" in its advice during the previous government's gambling review that it did not support a ban on gambling advertising.

He said that broadcast advertising by gambling operators helped consumers distinguish between licensed and unlicensed operators and added: "I do think there's a risk if gambling advertising was completely banned that consumers would no longer be able to differentiate in that way . . . I am personally unconvinced that the case has been made for a total advertising ban."

The issue is that there are plenty of people who are convinced, despite the advantage a ban would give to the black market.

Barber's Bullets

Playtech report 'excellent' start to 2026

Gambling technology company Playtech reported strong trading for the first four months of the year in an update issued last week.

Chief executive Mor Weizer said: "We have made an excellent start to 2026, with strong trading in the first four months of the year reflecting continued momentum in regulated markets, notably the Americas and certain European markets.

"Performance in the US, in particular, has been encouraging, as returns on our investments over recent years continue to accelerate and contribute meaningfully to profitability."

Evoke suitor's strong online performance in UK

Lottery and gaming operator Bally's Intralot, which is in the middle of takeover talks with William Hill owner Evoke, said its online performance in the UK "remained strong and in line with expectations" in an update last week.

The division recorded 10.5 per cent growth in the first quarter of the year, with preliminary revenue of £52 million in April, up 11.5 per cent year-on-year.

Bally's Intralot was created last autumn when Intralot acquired the international digital gaming arm of US gambling giant Bally's, which was reflected in group revenue for the quarter of €268.1m, up 180.5 per cent on the previous year.

Spreadex extends racing sponsorship

Spread betting operator Spreadex Sports has expanded its partnership with horseracing by increasing its starting stalls sponsorship to 22 racecourses for the 2026 Flat season.

The move comes with gambling industry sponsorship in horseracing under pressure following the tax rises announced in last year's budget.

Head of marketing at Spreadex, Andy MacKenzie, said the deal was "a reflection of how much we value the sport and the relationships we have built with racecourses across the country".

Dates for the diary

Friday: Flutter Entertainment's annual meeting takes place following a challenging year for the gambling industry giant.

Read these next:

Frustration as regulator struggles to get a grip on ballooning black market and social media advertising

Chaos, compromise or change? Ascot has gone rogue once more - now racing faces its reckoning

Small attendance, big contradictions: key takeouts from the Westminster debate on gambling advertising

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.