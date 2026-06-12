‘A complete dereliction of their duty’ - John Gosden lashes out at government ‘insanity’ over affordability checks

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John Gosden has said that racing has had “terrible trouble” getting its message across to the government about affordability checks, accusing Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour administration of “a complete dereliction of their duty” over the issue.

For years Gosden has been called upon by the sport's leadership when it has sought to exert influence in Westminster. In March 2023, he found himself inside at 10 Downing Street, trying to convince one of the then prime minister Rishi Sunak's special advisers of the need for levy reform.

However, Sunak's decision to call a shock general election kyboshed those hopes and attempts to persuade the current Labour government that affordability checks are a disastrous way of tackling problem gambling have hitherto fallen on deaf ears.

Speaking to the Racing Post for a major interview in Sunday’s newspaper, Gosden said: "It's true the current government listened to us about the betting tax, and we're very grateful for that, but we've had terrible trouble trying to get the message across about affordability checks.

"The government doesn't want to listen and the prerequisite for being on the Gambling Commission board is that you must have absolutely no experience of the gambling industry. That is a remarkable situation.

"The amount of money being bet on the black market is scary. Affordability checks are creating crime but the government doesn't want to face that. It's insanity. What they are doing is a complete dereliction of their duty."

Royal Ascot: "the biggest international meeting in the world" says John Gosden Credit: Edward Whitaker

Gosden added: "We are world leaders in turf racing and the breeding of turf horses but that is not recognised by this government. They think we are some little sideshow. Next week we have the biggest international race meeting in the world. I don't think the government sees the upside to that and I don't think they see the number of people employed in our industry.

"I don't want to see a great industry undermined and then destroyed by sheer ignorance. I fear that's where we're heading unless someone starts listening. We want the government to protect the industry, not destroy it. We're not asking for handouts. We're simply asking not to be pushed out of existence."

Read more from John Gosden in The Big Read, available in Sunday's newspaper or online for from 6pm on Saturday

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