Gambling Commission delays decision on affordability checks as board says it needs more time to assess the evidence

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The Gambling Commission has delayed a decision on whether to proceed with affordability checks amid a fierce backlash to the proposals.

Thursday's board meeting was the latest and most important step yet in the protracted process of deciding whether to go ahead with the controversial measures, which the racing industry fear could wipe £250 million from the sport's revenues over the next five years. The board said it had not yet finished assessing the evidence.

Affordability checks, or financial risk assessments (FRAs) as they have been termed by ministers and the commission, were first officially proposed in the last government's white paper in 2023.

The Gambling Commission launched a pilot of the checks the following year and it has subsequently emerged that the operators involved in the trial have significant concerns about their effectiveness.

The gambling industry has warned the commission that the pilot showed the checks had failed to meet the promise that they would be frictionless for customers and would instead result in them being asked for personal financial documents due to inconsistent results from the credit reference agencies involved.

That has led to calls for the introduction of the checks to be paused, while the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) has raised the prospect of a legal challenge.

After the board meeting a commission spokesperson said: "The Gambling Commission board met to consider next steps on financial risk assessments. It was presented with an extensive evidence base but has not yet fully completed its assessment of that evidence. We will communicate further in due course."

Grainne Hurst: "This is an important and constructive step in the process"

The BGC's chief executive Grainne Hurst said she welcomed the commission's confirmation that it was continuing to consider the evidence.

She added: "This is an important and constructive step in the process, and recognition that the evidence provided by industry, stakeholders and experts deserves careful consideration.

"However, there is still more work to do to ensure any future proposals are genuinely frictionless, proportionate, and do not drive customers towards the growing unsafe gambling black market. We look forward to continued engagement with the commission in the weeks ahead."

One industry source said: “You hope they’ve seen sense. They’ve been blind to the huge damage these checks could cause up to now.”

Should the commission decide to go ahead with the checks it is likely the implementation process will be lengthy.

Clues as to what might happen next were given in a speech by the commission's director of policy Ian Angus this week.

He said the commission would work with the government, operators and credit reference agencies to find the best way to implement the checks, if that was what the regulator's board decided.

"That will include establishing an implementation group that will jointly develop the details of a sensible implementation plan and timetable," Angus said. "And that in turn will help shape the guidance to operators to ensure that they take a proportionate approach to interacting with customers where financial risk is identified."

Angus denied that FRAs were affordability checks and claimed in his speech that "the pilot shows that what we are proposing works".

He added: "If implemented, FRAs will allow us to give clear guidance to operators that they should not require consumers to provide documents to assess financial risk following a financial risk assessment.

"And to provide assurance to industry, our approach to compliance would also ensure that failing to request documents following a financial risk assessment would not be a reason for regulatory action. In fact, doing so would serve no legitimate regulatory purpose in such circumstances."

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