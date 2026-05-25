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What We Learned
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The exciting link between the Arc and Irish 1,000 Guineas winner - plus an Oaks outsider to note and an Ascot specialist riding out of his skin

Expert insight on the Flat action in Britain and Ireland over the past few days

American Affair (centre) has to give best to Night Raider at Haydock but is fancied for a Royal Ascot repeat
American Affair (second left) loses out to Night Raider (red cap) at Haydock but is fancied for a Royal Ascot repeatCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
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All the things we learned from a week that featured the Irish 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas, the last of the Epsom Classic trials and a Royal Ascot trials card at Haydock...

Foaling date suggests Precise will only get better

By David Toft

In an episode of non-news, Aidan O’Brien has a stable full of top-notch three-year-olds again, with the fillies coming to the fore on Sunday.

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