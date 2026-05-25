The exciting link between the Arc and Irish 1,000 Guineas winner - plus an Oaks outsider to note and an Ascot specialist riding out of his skin

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All the things we learned from a week that featured the Irish 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas, the last of the Epsom Classic trials and a Royal Ascot trials card at Haydock...

Foaling date suggests Precise will only get better

By David Toft

In an episode of non-news, Aidan O’Brien has a stable full of top-notch three-year-olds again, with the fillies coming to the fore on Sunday.