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What We Learned
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The exciting link between the Arc and Irish 1,000 Guineas winner - plus an Oaks outsider to note and an Ascot specialist riding out of his skin
Expert insight on the Flat action in Britain and Ireland over the past few days
American Affair (second left) loses out to Night Raider (red cap) at Haydock but is fancied for a Royal Ascot repeatCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
All the things we learned from a week that featured the Irish 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas, the last of the Epsom Classic trials and a Royal Ascot trials card at Haydock...
Foaling date suggests Precise will only get better
By David Toft
In an episode of non-news, Aidan O’Brien has a stable full of top-notch three-year-olds again, with the fillies coming to the fore on Sunday.
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more inWhat We Learned
- Classic contenders, Royal Ascot juveniles and handicappers abound - eight key races from last week which could produce big-race winners
- Saratoga worthy of high praise despite rivals’ no-shows - plus Royal Ascot clues and a team licking their lips thanks to Bow Echo
- Why AP McCoy was in the wrong at Sandown, plus a couple of Royal Ascot handicap prospects - seven major lessons from the weekend
- A Guineas rallying cry and no hesitation about this early Arc choice - seven things our analysts learned from last week's action
- Ten things our analysts learned from a bumper weekend of racing - including an intriguing Aintree angle to emerge from Fairyhouse
more inWhat We Learned
- Classic contenders, Royal Ascot juveniles and handicappers abound - eight key races from last week which could produce big-race winners
- Saratoga worthy of high praise despite rivals’ no-shows - plus Royal Ascot clues and a team licking their lips thanks to Bow Echo
- Why AP McCoy was in the wrong at Sandown, plus a couple of Royal Ascot handicap prospects - seven major lessons from the weekend
- A Guineas rallying cry and no hesitation about this early Arc choice - seven things our analysts learned from last week's action
- Ten things our analysts learned from a bumper weekend of racing - including an intriguing Aintree angle to emerge from Fairyhouse