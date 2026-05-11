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What We Learned
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Classic contenders, Royal Ascot juveniles and handicappers abound - eight key races from last week which could produce big-race winners
Expert insight on the Flat action in Britain and Ireland over the past few days
Adonius (right) winning the Lily AgnesCredit: Getty Images
As we work towards the Epsom Classics and Royal Ascot, our team pick out all the big winners - and have their say on Chester's ground controversy.
Upwardly mobile yard has a genuine Royal Ascot contender
By Richard Young
There was not much learning in noting the domination of Aidan O'Brien, Ryan Moore and low-drawn horses at Chester. A Lily Agnes winner trained by Rebecca Menzies is much more novel, yet went largely unremarked-upon.
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more inWhat We Learned
- Saratoga worthy of high praise despite rivals’ no-shows - plus Royal Ascot clues and a team licking their lips thanks to Bow Echo
- Why AP McCoy was in the wrong at Sandown, plus a couple of Royal Ascot handicap prospects - seven major lessons from the weekend
- A Guineas rallying cry and no hesitation about this early Arc choice - seven things our analysts learned from last week's action
- Ten things our analysts learned from a bumper weekend of racing - including an intriguing Aintree angle to emerge from Fairyhouse
- A Good Friday form boost and a yard to follow in top handicaps - eight things our analysts learned as the Flat returned
more inWhat We Learned
- Saratoga worthy of high praise despite rivals’ no-shows - plus Royal Ascot clues and a team licking their lips thanks to Bow Echo
- Why AP McCoy was in the wrong at Sandown, plus a couple of Royal Ascot handicap prospects - seven major lessons from the weekend
- A Guineas rallying cry and no hesitation about this early Arc choice - seven things our analysts learned from last week's action
- Ten things our analysts learned from a bumper weekend of racing - including an intriguing Aintree angle to emerge from Fairyhouse
- A Good Friday form boost and a yard to follow in top handicaps - eight things our analysts learned as the Flat returned