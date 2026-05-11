Classic contenders, Royal Ascot juveniles and handicappers abound - eight key races from last week which could produce big-race winners

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

As we work towards the Epsom Classics and Royal Ascot, our team pick out all the big winners - and have their say on Chester's ground controversy.

Upwardly mobile yard has a genuine Royal Ascot contender

By Richard Young

There was not much learning in noting the domination of Aidan O'Brien, Ryan Moore and low-drawn horses at Chester. A Lily Agnes winner trained by Rebecca Menzies is much more novel, yet went largely unremarked-upon.