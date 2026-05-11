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What We Learned
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Classic contenders, Royal Ascot juveniles and handicappers abound - eight key races from last week which could produce big-race winners

Expert insight on the Flat action in Britain and Ireland over the past few days

Adonius and Kaiya Fraser are not for catching in the Lily Agnes
Adonius (right) winning the Lily AgnesCredit: Getty Images
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As we work towards the Epsom Classics and Royal Ascot, our team pick out all the big winners - and have their say on Chester's ground controversy.

Upwardly mobile yard has a genuine Royal Ascot contender

By Richard Young

There was not much learning in noting the domination of Aidan O'Brien, Ryan Moore and low-drawn horses at Chester. A Lily Agnes winner trained by Rebecca Menzies is much more novel, yet went largely unremarked-upon.

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