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What We Learned
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Why AP McCoy was in the wrong at Sandown, plus a couple of Royal Ascot handicap prospects - seven major lessons from the weekend
Expert insight on the action last week from Sandown, Leicester, Haydock and Perth
AP McCoy (right): unjustly criticised the ground at Sandown, according to our expertsCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
As the 2025-26 jumps season draws to a close, our experts have something to say about the horses, and the ground conditions, at the weekend's meetings.
McCoy swipe needs to be grounded in reality
By Richard Russell
Ground conditions were a notable talking point on the last day of the 2025-26 Jump season, leading to at least one outlandish take.
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more inWhat We Learned
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- Ten things our analysts learned from a bumper weekend of racing - including an intriguing Aintree angle to emerge from Fairyhouse
- A Good Friday form boost and a yard to follow in top handicaps - eight things our analysts learned as the Flat returned
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more inWhat We Learned
- A Guineas rallying cry and no hesitation about this early Arc choice - seven things our analysts learned from last week's action
- Ten things our analysts learned from a bumper weekend of racing - including an intriguing Aintree angle to emerge from Fairyhouse
- A Good Friday form boost and a yard to follow in top handicaps - eight things our analysts learned as the Flat returned
- A mares' masterclass and the beaten bumper runner who is a must for your tracker - our experts' takeouts from the weekend action
- Ten key Cheltenham Festival takeaways by our team of experts - including 'an eyecatcher who didn't even run'