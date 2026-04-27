Why AP McCoy was in the wrong at Sandown, plus a couple of Royal Ascot handicap prospects - seven major lessons from the weekend

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As the 2025-26 jumps season draws to a close, our experts have something to say about the horses, and the ground conditions, at the weekend's meetings.

McCoy swipe needs to be grounded in reality

By Richard Russell

Ground conditions were a notable talking point on the last day of the 2025-26 Jump season, leading to at least one outlandish take.