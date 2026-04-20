A Guineas rallying cry and no hesitation about this early Arc choice - seven things our analysts learned from last week's action

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While the latest week has more of a split personality than most, it was certainly the Flat that caught our experts' interest rather than the jumps. Here are the main takeouts.

Gosdens should roll the big dice with Wood Ditton winner

By Richard Russell

The Wood Ditton has a long and, joyously, mixed history, a field of unraced spring three-year-olds lining up for what could be a launchpad to Group-race success on the Flat, or three murky runs over hurdles before a Fred Winter bid.