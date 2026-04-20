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What We Learned
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A Guineas rallying cry and no hesitation about this early Arc choice - seven things our analysts learned from last week's action
Expert insight on the action last week from Newmarket, Newbury, Ayr and Saint-Cloud
Portcullis: worth more ambitious campaigning than another novice next timeCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
While the latest week has more of a split personality than most, it was certainly the Flat that caught our experts' interest rather than the jumps. Here are the main takeouts.
Gosdens should roll the big dice with Wood Ditton winner
By Richard Russell
The Wood Ditton has a long and, joyously, mixed history, a field of unraced spring three-year-olds lining up for what could be a launchpad to Group-race success on the Flat, or three murky runs over hurdles before a Fred Winter bid.
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more inWhat We Learned
- Ten things our analysts learned from a bumper weekend of racing - including an intriguing Aintree angle to emerge from Fairyhouse
- A Good Friday form boost and a yard to follow in top handicaps - eight things our analysts learned as the Flat returned
- A mares' masterclass and the beaten bumper runner who is a must for your tracker - our experts' takeouts from the weekend action
- Ten key Cheltenham Festival takeaways by our team of experts - including 'an eyecatcher who didn't even run'
- A top British hope receives a form boost before Cheltenham, plus a race worth following - four key takeouts from the weekend action
more inWhat We Learned
- Ten things our analysts learned from a bumper weekend of racing - including an intriguing Aintree angle to emerge from Fairyhouse
- A Good Friday form boost and a yard to follow in top handicaps - eight things our analysts learned as the Flat returned
- A mares' masterclass and the beaten bumper runner who is a must for your tracker - our experts' takeouts from the weekend action
- Ten key Cheltenham Festival takeaways by our team of experts - including 'an eyecatcher who didn't even run'
- A top British hope receives a form boost before Cheltenham, plus a race worth following - four key takeouts from the weekend action