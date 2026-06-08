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What We Learned
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Christmas Day confounds the doubters and is stewarding 'the impossible job'? What we learned on Derby weekend at Epsom

Expert insight on the Flat action in Britain and Ireland over the past few days

Ronan Whelan lasp up the adulation of the crowd
Jockey Ronan Whelan celebrates Derby victory on Christmas DayCredit: Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images
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All the things we learned from a week that featured the Derby and Oaks at Epsom

Sallaal set to fulfil potential

By Harry March

Ray Dawson received plenty of stick when Sallaal was a fast-finishing second in the City and Suburban Handicap at Epsom in April but if you take your punting glasses off, you may be able to see how it will have aided the horses development going forward. 

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