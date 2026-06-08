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What We Learned
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Christmas Day confounds the doubters and is stewarding 'the impossible job'? What we learned on Derby weekend at Epsom
Expert insight on the Flat action in Britain and Ireland over the past few days
Jockey Ronan Whelan celebrates Derby victory on Christmas DayCredit: Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images
All the things we learned from a week that featured the Derby and Oaks at Epsom
Sallaal set to fulfil potential
By Harry March
Ray Dawson received plenty of stick when Sallaal was a fast-finishing second in the City and Suburban Handicap at Epsom in April but if you take your punting glasses off, you may be able to see how it will have aided the horses development going forward.
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more inWhat We Learned
- The exciting link between the Arc and Irish 1,000 Guineas winner - plus an Oaks outsider to note and an Ascot specialist riding out of his skin
- Classic contenders, Royal Ascot juveniles and handicappers abound - eight key races from last week which could produce big-race winners
- Saratoga worthy of high praise despite rivals’ no-shows - plus Royal Ascot clues and a team licking their lips thanks to Bow Echo
- Why AP McCoy was in the wrong at Sandown, plus a couple of Royal Ascot handicap prospects - seven major lessons from the weekend
- A Guineas rallying cry and no hesitation about this early Arc choice - seven things our analysts learned from last week's action
more inWhat We Learned
- The exciting link between the Arc and Irish 1,000 Guineas winner - plus an Oaks outsider to note and an Ascot specialist riding out of his skin
- Classic contenders, Royal Ascot juveniles and handicappers abound - eight key races from last week which could produce big-race winners
- Saratoga worthy of high praise despite rivals’ no-shows - plus Royal Ascot clues and a team licking their lips thanks to Bow Echo
- Why AP McCoy was in the wrong at Sandown, plus a couple of Royal Ascot handicap prospects - seven major lessons from the weekend
- A Guineas rallying cry and no hesitation about this early Arc choice - seven things our analysts learned from last week's action