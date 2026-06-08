Christmas Day confounds the doubters and is stewarding 'the impossible job'? What we learned on Derby weekend at Epsom

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All the things we learned from a week that featured the Derby and Oaks at Epsom

Sallaal set to fulfil potential

By Harry March

Ray Dawson received plenty of stick when Sallaal was a fast-finishing second in the City and Suburban Handicap at Epsom in April but if you take your punting glasses off, you may be able to see how it will have aided the horses development going forward.