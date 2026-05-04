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What We Learned
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Saratoga worthy of high praise despite rivals’ no-shows - plus Royal Ascot clues and a team licking their lips thanks to Bow Echo
Expert insight on the Flat and jumps action in Britain and Ireland over the past few days
Saratoga: won in fine style at PunchestownCredit: Patrick McCann
All the things we learned from a weekend when Flat racing moved onto centre stage, though Punchestown still grabbed a slice of the spotlight.
It's tough but forgiving can be profitable
By David Toft
From a punting point of view, do you find it easy to forgive one bad run, or at least a modest one?
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more inWhat We Learned
- Why AP McCoy was in the wrong at Sandown, plus a couple of Royal Ascot handicap prospects - seven major lessons from the weekend
- A Guineas rallying cry and no hesitation about this early Arc choice - seven things our analysts learned from last week's action
- Ten things our analysts learned from a bumper weekend of racing - including an intriguing Aintree angle to emerge from Fairyhouse
- A Good Friday form boost and a yard to follow in top handicaps - eight things our analysts learned as the Flat returned
- A mares' masterclass and the beaten bumper runner who is a must for your tracker - our experts' takeouts from the weekend action
more inWhat We Learned
- Why AP McCoy was in the wrong at Sandown, plus a couple of Royal Ascot handicap prospects - seven major lessons from the weekend
- A Guineas rallying cry and no hesitation about this early Arc choice - seven things our analysts learned from last week's action
- Ten things our analysts learned from a bumper weekend of racing - including an intriguing Aintree angle to emerge from Fairyhouse
- A Good Friday form boost and a yard to follow in top handicaps - eight things our analysts learned as the Flat returned
- A mares' masterclass and the beaten bumper runner who is a must for your tracker - our experts' takeouts from the weekend action