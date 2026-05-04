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What We Learned
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Saratoga worthy of high praise despite rivals’ no-shows - plus Royal Ascot clues and a team licking their lips thanks to Bow Echo

Expert insight on the Flat and jumps action in Britain and Ireland over the past few days

Saratoga: won in fine style at Punchestown
Saratoga: won in fine style at PunchestownCredit: Patrick McCann
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All the things we learned from a weekend when Flat racing moved onto centre stage, though Punchestown still grabbed a slice of the spotlight.

It's tough but forgiving can be profitable 

By David Toft

From a punting point of view, do you find it easy to forgive one bad run, or at least a modest one? 

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