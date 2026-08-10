Pricewise Extra

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Graeme Rodway with a 9-1 selection who is fancied to make a splash on his stable debut

Graeme Rodway with a 9-1 selection who is fancied to make a splash on his stable debut

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Harry Wilson is backing a 6-1 shot who is 'ready to strike now returned to a mile' at Chepstow
Harry Wilson is backing a 6-1 shot who is 'ready to strike now returned to a mile' at Chepstow
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Robbie Wilders likes an 11-2 shot with top course form at Haydock
Robbie Wilders likes an 11-2 shot with top course form at Haydock
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'Her rivals are famously hard to win with' - Keith Melrose with an 8-1 sprint selection
'Her rivals are famously hard to win with' - Keith Melrose with an 8-1 sprint selection
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'He's been operating at a higher level' - Paul Kealy's morning value pick is one 'on his way back up'
'He's been operating at a higher level' - Paul Kealy's morning value pick is one 'on his way back up'
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Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices sees Billy Loughnane riding for a trainer bidding for five wins on the bounce
Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices sees Billy Loughnane riding for a trainer bidding for five wins on the bounce
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Paul Kealy is backing an 8-1 chance to continue her trainer's red-hot run of form on Tuesday
Paul Kealy is backing an 8-1 chance to continue her trainer's red-hot run of form on Tuesday
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Graeme Rodway is back with a 9-1 chance who could surprise a few at Cork
Graeme Rodway is back with a 9-1 chance who could surprise a few at Cork
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Harry Wilson is backing a 10-1 shot who is 'handicapped to strike' in the feature at Galway
Harry Wilson is backing a 10-1 shot who is 'handicapped to strike' in the feature at Galway
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Robbie Wilders is shocked this in-form runner is a 20-1 chance at Thirsk
Robbie Wilders is shocked this in-form runner is a 20-1 chance at Thirsk
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Tom Segal with an Aidan O'Brien-trained three-year-old who looks overpriced at 16-1
Tom Segal with an Aidan O'Brien-trained three-year-old who looks overpriced at 16-1
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'This could be a case of looking a gift horse in the mouth' - Paul Kealy fancies a 12-1 shot off a much lower hurdles mark at Galway
'This could be a case of looking a gift horse in the mouth' - Paul Kealy fancies a 12-1 shot off a much lower hurdles mark at Galway
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'He is the one with obvious upside' - Keith Melrose picks out a 9-2 shot away from the glare of Goodwood
'He is the one with obvious upside' - Keith Melrose picks out a 9-2 shot away from the glare of Goodwood
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'She looks well worth backing at 25-1' - Paul Kealy with a big-price fancy on day one of Glorious Goodwood
'She looks well worth backing at 25-1' - Paul Kealy with a big-price fancy on day one of Glorious Goodwood
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Keith Melrose picks out a 6-1 sprinter at Windsor this evening
Keith Melrose picks out a 6-1 sprinter at Windsor this evening
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'He can bounce back to his best' - Tom Segal is confident of a big run from an Ascot specialist priced at 9-1
'He can bounce back to his best' - Tom Segal is confident of a big run from an Ascot specialist priced at 9-1
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Tom Segal with an 11-1 chance who looks well worth chancing at Ascot on Friday
Tom Segal with an 11-1 chance who looks well worth chancing at Ascot on Friday
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'The drop to sprinting could well suit' - Paul Kealy with a 7-2 shot well worth backing at Doncaster
'The drop to sprinting could well suit' - Paul Kealy with a 7-2 shot well worth backing at Doncaster
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Robbie Wilders is backing this fallen star to bounce back at Naas
Robbie Wilders is backing this fallen star to bounce back at Naas
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'She's very much at home on this ground' - Paul Kealy has a 5-1 bet against a potentially vulnerable favourite
'She's very much at home on this ground' - Paul Kealy has a 5-1 bet against a potentially vulnerable favourite
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'He looks well up to bossing this' - Robbie Wilders only has eyes for this class-dropper at Beverley
'He looks well up to bossing this' - Robbie Wilders only has eyes for this class-dropper at Beverley
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'He has clear form claims if he can bounce back' - Paul Kealy has found a 15-2 shot that could be a bit of Sunday value
'He has clear form claims if he can bounce back' - Paul Kealy has found a 15-2 shot that could be a bit of Sunday value
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'Everything looks perfect for him today' - Tom Segal fancies a 13-2 chance to strike at the Curragh on Saturday
'Everything looks perfect for him today' - Tom Segal fancies a 13-2 chance to strike at the Curragh on Saturday
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'The handicapper has given him a real chance' - Tom Segal is backing an 11-1 chance on Friday
'The handicapper has given him a real chance' - Tom Segal is backing an 11-1 chance on Friday
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Graeme Rodway with a 9-1 selection who is fancied to make a splash on his stable debut

Graeme Rodway with a 9-1 selection who is fancied to make a splash on his stable debut

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Harry Wilson is backing a 6-1 shot who is 'ready to strike now returned to a mile' at Chepstow
Harry Wilson is backing a 6-1 shot who is 'ready to strike now returned to a mile' at Chepstow
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Robbie Wilders likes an 11-2 shot with top course form at Haydock
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'Her rivals are famously hard to win with' - Keith Melrose with an 8-1 sprint selection
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Robbie Wilders likes an 11-2 shot with top course form at Haydock
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'Her rivals are famously hard to win with' - Keith Melrose with an 8-1 sprint selection
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'He's been operating at a higher level' - Paul Kealy's morning value pick is one 'on his way back up'
'He's been operating at a higher level' - Paul Kealy's morning value pick is one 'on his way back up'
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Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices sees Billy Loughnane riding for a trainer bidding for five wins on the bounce
Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices sees Billy Loughnane riding for a trainer bidding for five wins on the bounce
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Paul Kealy is backing an 8-1 chance to continue her trainer's red-hot run of form on Tuesday
Paul Kealy is backing an 8-1 chance to continue her trainer's red-hot run of form on Tuesday
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Graeme Rodway is back with a 9-1 chance who could surprise a few at Cork
Graeme Rodway is back with a 9-1 chance who could surprise a few at Cork
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Harry Wilson is backing a 10-1 shot who is 'handicapped to strike' in the feature at Galway
Harry Wilson is backing a 10-1 shot who is 'handicapped to strike' in the feature at Galway
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Robbie Wilders is shocked this in-form runner is a 20-1 chance at Thirsk
Robbie Wilders is shocked this in-form runner is a 20-1 chance at Thirsk
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Tom Segal with an Aidan O'Brien-trained three-year-old who looks overpriced at 16-1
Tom Segal with an Aidan O'Brien-trained three-year-old who looks overpriced at 16-1
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'This could be a case of looking a gift horse in the mouth' - Paul Kealy fancies a 12-1 shot off a much lower hurdles mark at Galway
'This could be a case of looking a gift horse in the mouth' - Paul Kealy fancies a 12-1 shot off a much lower hurdles mark at Galway
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'He is the one with obvious upside' - Keith Melrose picks out a 9-2 shot away from the glare of Goodwood
'He is the one with obvious upside' - Keith Melrose picks out a 9-2 shot away from the glare of Goodwood
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'She looks well worth backing at 25-1' - Paul Kealy with a big-price fancy on day one of Glorious Goodwood
'She looks well worth backing at 25-1' - Paul Kealy with a big-price fancy on day one of Glorious Goodwood
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Keith Melrose picks out a 6-1 sprinter at Windsor this evening
Keith Melrose picks out a 6-1 sprinter at Windsor this evening
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'He can bounce back to his best' - Tom Segal is confident of a big run from an Ascot specialist priced at 9-1
'He can bounce back to his best' - Tom Segal is confident of a big run from an Ascot specialist priced at 9-1
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Tom Segal with an 11-1 chance who looks well worth chancing at Ascot on Friday
Tom Segal with an 11-1 chance who looks well worth chancing at Ascot on Friday
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'The drop to sprinting could well suit' - Paul Kealy with a 7-2 shot well worth backing at Doncaster
'The drop to sprinting could well suit' - Paul Kealy with a 7-2 shot well worth backing at Doncaster
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Robbie Wilders is backing this fallen star to bounce back at Naas
Robbie Wilders is backing this fallen star to bounce back at Naas
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'She's very much at home on this ground' - Paul Kealy has a 5-1 bet against a potentially vulnerable favourite
'She's very much at home on this ground' - Paul Kealy has a 5-1 bet against a potentially vulnerable favourite
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'He looks well up to bossing this' - Robbie Wilders only has eyes for this class-dropper at Beverley
'He looks well up to bossing this' - Robbie Wilders only has eyes for this class-dropper at Beverley
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'He has clear form claims if he can bounce back' - Paul Kealy has found a 15-2 shot that could be a bit of Sunday value
'He has clear form claims if he can bounce back' - Paul Kealy has found a 15-2 shot that could be a bit of Sunday value
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Premium tips
'Everything looks perfect for him today' - Tom Segal fancies a 13-2 chance to strike at the Curragh on Saturday
'Everything looks perfect for him today' - Tom Segal fancies a 13-2 chance to strike at the Curragh on Saturday
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'The handicapper has given him a real chance' - Tom Segal is backing an 11-1 chance on Friday
'The handicapper has given him a real chance' - Tom Segal is backing an 11-1 chance on Friday
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