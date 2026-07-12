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TippingPaul Kealy
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'This could well be D-day for him under Oisin Murphy' - Paul Kealy's best bets from across Monday's cards
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Published on inPaul Kealy
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more inPaul Kealy
- 'He needs to be taken very seriously' - Paul Kealy's best bets for a bumper Super Saturday
- Paul Kealy has backed a 7-1 winner and has more Friday fancies from Newmarket and York
- 'I find it hard to see how you can fail to back him at the odds on offer' - Paul Kealy with four selections for Saturday
- 'Given the stable form, he is well worth chancing' - Paul Kealy with four Monday selections
- 'He couldn't be running at a better time' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
more inBetting offers
- Norway vs England betting offer: get 40-1 on England to qualify with Paddy Power
- Sky Bet offer 40-1 on Harry Kane to have a shot vs Norway
- Get 40-1 on Erling Haaland to have a shot in Norway vs England with Sky Bet
- Betfred World Cup odds boost: get 50-1 on a goal in England's World Cup quarter-final
- Sky Bet July Cup betting offer: get £30 in free bets for Newmarket
more inPaul Kealy
- 'He needs to be taken very seriously' - Paul Kealy's best bets for a bumper Super Saturday
- Paul Kealy has backed a 7-1 winner and has more Friday fancies from Newmarket and York
- 'I find it hard to see how you can fail to back him at the odds on offer' - Paul Kealy with four selections for Saturday
- 'Given the stable form, he is well worth chancing' - Paul Kealy with four Monday selections
- 'He couldn't be running at a better time' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
more inBetting offers
- Norway vs England betting offer: get 40-1 on England to qualify with Paddy Power
- Sky Bet offer 40-1 on Harry Kane to have a shot vs Norway
- Get 40-1 on Erling Haaland to have a shot in Norway vs England with Sky Bet
- Betfred World Cup odds boost: get 50-1 on a goal in England's World Cup quarter-final
- Sky Bet July Cup betting offer: get £30 in free bets for Newmarket