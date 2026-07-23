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TippingPaul Kealy
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Paul Kealy is laser-focused on Ascot and York with three tips - including one he's had his eyes on for a while
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Published on inPaul Kealy
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more inPaul Kealy
- 'He has the natural talent to win a big prize' - Paul Kealy with three selections for the weekend action
- 'His trainer is in better form now than at any other time this year' - Paul Kealy with two Monday bets
- 'The look of a horse who is thrown in' - Paul Kealy has five fancies for Saturday's action
- 'She certainly has the form to win this' - Paul Kealy fancies one at a big price among four Friday selections
- 'She's a prominent racer which should suit this track and trip' - Paul Kealy with today's late value bet
more inPaul Kealy
- 'He has the natural talent to win a big prize' - Paul Kealy with three selections for the weekend action
- 'His trainer is in better form now than at any other time this year' - Paul Kealy with two Monday bets
- 'The look of a horse who is thrown in' - Paul Kealy has five fancies for Saturday's action
- 'She certainly has the form to win this' - Paul Kealy fancies one at a big price among four Friday selections
- 'She's a prominent racer which should suit this track and trip' - Paul Kealy with today's late value bet