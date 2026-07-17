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TippingPaul Kealy
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'The look of a horse who is thrown in' - Paul Kealy has five fancies for Saturday's action
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Published on inPaul Kealy
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more inPaul Kealy
- 'She certainly has the form to win this' - Paul Kealy fancies one at a big price among four Friday selections
- 'She's a prominent racer which should suit this track and trip' - Paul Kealy with today's late value bet
- 'This could well be D-day for him under Oisin Murphy' - Paul Kealy's best bets from across Monday's cards
- 'He needs to be taken very seriously' - Paul Kealy's best bets for a bumper Super Saturday
- Paul Kealy has backed a 7-1 winner and has more Friday fancies from Newmarket and York
more inPaul Kealy
- 'She certainly has the form to win this' - Paul Kealy fancies one at a big price among four Friday selections
- 'She's a prominent racer which should suit this track and trip' - Paul Kealy with today's late value bet
- 'This could well be D-day for him under Oisin Murphy' - Paul Kealy's best bets from across Monday's cards
- 'He needs to be taken very seriously' - Paul Kealy's best bets for a bumper Super Saturday
- Paul Kealy has backed a 7-1 winner and has more Friday fancies from Newmarket and York