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Paul Kealy has tipped 5-2 winner Archers Bay and has an each-way play for the final race at the Shergar Cup
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Published on inPaul Kealy
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more inPaul Kealy
- 'I found myself quite strongly fancying her' - Paul Kealy has three Friday tips
- 'He's being offered plenty of good chances and this looks another' - Paul Kealy is siding with a top amateur jockey among his three tips
- 'He's a huge price for one who is guaranteed a run' - Paul Kealy with four bets for Saturday
- 'He is clearly a horse on the up' - Paul Kealy was among the winners on Friday and has six selections on Saturday
- 'He'll make a mockery of his mark' - one of Paul Kealy's best bets of the week runs at Goodwood on Friday
more inPaul Kealy
- 'I found myself quite strongly fancying her' - Paul Kealy has three Friday tips
- 'He's being offered plenty of good chances and this looks another' - Paul Kealy is siding with a top amateur jockey among his three tips
- 'He's a huge price for one who is guaranteed a run' - Paul Kealy with four bets for Saturday
- 'He is clearly a horse on the up' - Paul Kealy was among the winners on Friday and has six selections on Saturday
- 'He'll make a mockery of his mark' - one of Paul Kealy's best bets of the week runs at Goodwood on Friday