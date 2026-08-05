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TippingPaul Kealy
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'He's a huge price for one who is guaranteed a run' - Paul Kealy with four bets for Saturday
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Published on inPaul Kealy
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more inPaul Kealy
- 'He is clearly a horse on the up' - Paul Kealy was among the winners on Friday and has six selections on Saturday
- 'He'll make a mockery of his mark' - one of Paul Kealy's best bets of the week runs at Goodwood on Friday
- Paul Kealy has five day three tips at Glorious Goodwood and he's taking on an Aidan O'Brien big gun with one who's got 'unfinished business'
- Paul Kealy's fine form continues with an 11-4 winner - find out the rest of his tips on day two at Glorious Goodwood
- One with 'the perfect profile' who 'flew home' last time - Paul Kealy's best bets on day one of Glorious Goodwood
more inPaul Kealy
- 'He is clearly a horse on the up' - Paul Kealy was among the winners on Friday and has six selections on Saturday
- 'He'll make a mockery of his mark' - one of Paul Kealy's best bets of the week runs at Goodwood on Friday
- Paul Kealy has five day three tips at Glorious Goodwood and he's taking on an Aidan O'Brien big gun with one who's got 'unfinished business'
- Paul Kealy's fine form continues with an 11-4 winner - find out the rest of his tips on day two at Glorious Goodwood
- One with 'the perfect profile' who 'flew home' last time - Paul Kealy's best bets on day one of Glorious Goodwood