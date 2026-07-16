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'She's a prominent racer which should suit this track and trip' - Paul Kealy with today's late value bet
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Published on inPricewise Extra
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more inPricewise Extra
- Graeme Rodway has an 8-1 pick who 'might be at her peak'
- 'He's undoubtedly handicapped to be competitive' - Paul Kealy with today's late value bet
- Graeme Rodway with a 5-2 selection who should be suited by the return to further
- Paul Kealy with a course specialist and 13-2 shot whose 'latest effort was a huge step in the right direction'
- Tom Segal thinks this unexposed handicapper and 12-1 chance 'could be thrown in' off his opening mark
more inBetting offers
- Ladbrokes World Cup offer: Back England to lift trophy at boosted 66-1
- World Cup free bets: Get £30 in free bets with Betfair for England vs Argentina
- England vs Argentina offer: BOYLE Sports £40 free bets plus Kane and Messi Epic Boost
- Paddy Power England vs Argentina World Cup betting offer: bet £5 and get £30 in free bets
- Sky Bet World Cup offer for England vs Argentina: claim £30 in free bets
more inPricewise Extra
- Graeme Rodway has an 8-1 pick who 'might be at her peak'
- 'He's undoubtedly handicapped to be competitive' - Paul Kealy with today's late value bet
- Graeme Rodway with a 5-2 selection who should be suited by the return to further
- Paul Kealy with a course specialist and 13-2 shot whose 'latest effort was a huge step in the right direction'
- Tom Segal thinks this unexposed handicapper and 12-1 chance 'could be thrown in' off his opening mark
more inBetting offers
- Ladbrokes World Cup offer: Back England to lift trophy at boosted 66-1
- World Cup free bets: Get £30 in free bets with Betfair for England vs Argentina
- England vs Argentina offer: BOYLE Sports £40 free bets plus Kane and Messi Epic Boost
- Paddy Power England vs Argentina World Cup betting offer: bet £5 and get £30 in free bets
- Sky Bet World Cup offer for England vs Argentina: claim £30 in free bets