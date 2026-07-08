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'I find it hard to see how you can fail to back him at the odds on offer' - Paul Kealy with four selections for Saturday
Our Weekender tipster with his ante-post fancies for Saturday's action
Big Mojo: overpriced for the July Cup at Newmarket on SaturdayCredit: GROSSICK RACING 07710461723
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Published on inPaul Kealy
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more inPaul Kealy
- 'Given the stable form, he is well worth chancing' - Paul Kealy with four Monday selections
- 'He couldn't be running at a better time' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'You can put him anywhere in a race' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections
- 'He has tons of form to his name and can be a big player' - Paul Kealy with three Friday tips including one who was unlucky at Royal Ascot
more inPaul Kealy
- 'Given the stable form, he is well worth chancing' - Paul Kealy with four Monday selections
- 'He couldn't be running at a better time' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'You can put him anywhere in a race' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections
- 'He has tons of form to his name and can be a big player' - Paul Kealy with three Friday tips including one who was unlucky at Royal Ascot