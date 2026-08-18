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'I've no doubt he is capable of winning off his mark' - Paul Kealy has six selections on day one at York
Lexington Blitz
1.50 York
1pt each-way with firms offering at least five places
Gold Star Hero
1.50 York
1pt each-way with firms offering at least five places
Manxman
4.10 York
1pt each-way with firms offering five places
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Published on inPaul Kealy
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more inPaul Kealy
- Paul Kealy has tipped 5-2 winner Archers Bay and has an each-way play for the final race at the Shergar Cup
- 'I found myself quite strongly fancying her' - Paul Kealy has three Friday tips
- 'He's being offered plenty of good chances and this looks another' - Paul Kealy is siding with a top amateur jockey among his three tips
- 'He's a huge price for one who is guaranteed a run' - Paul Kealy with four bets for Saturday
- 'He is clearly a horse on the up' - Paul Kealy was among the winners on Friday and has six selections on Saturday
more inBetting offers
more inPaul Kealy
- Paul Kealy has tipped 5-2 winner Archers Bay and has an each-way play for the final race at the Shergar Cup
- 'I found myself quite strongly fancying her' - Paul Kealy has three Friday tips
- 'He's being offered plenty of good chances and this looks another' - Paul Kealy is siding with a top amateur jockey among his three tips
- 'He's a huge price for one who is guaranteed a run' - Paul Kealy with four bets for Saturday
- 'He is clearly a horse on the up' - Paul Kealy was among the winners on Friday and has six selections on Saturday
more inBetting offers