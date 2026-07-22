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Weekender tipping

'He has the natural talent to win a big prize' - Paul Kealy with three selections for the weekend action

'He has the natural talent to win a big prize' - Paul Kealy with three selections for the weekend action

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Weekender tipping
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'I find it hard to see how you can fail to back him at the odds on offer' - Paul Kealy with four selections for Saturday
'I find it hard to see how you can fail to back him at the odds on offer' - Paul Kealy with four selections for Saturday
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Paul Kealy
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There's absolutely no sign of Aidan O'Brien slowing down any time soon - in fact, the signs strongly suggest his domination will increase
There's absolutely no sign of Aidan O'Brien slowing down any time soon - in fact, the signs strongly suggest his domination will increase
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Weekender tipping
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'What we saw on show was a top-class novice' - Paul Kealy reveals his Cheltenham ante-post picks
'What we saw on show was a top-class novice' - Paul Kealy reveals his Cheltenham ante-post picks
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Weekender tipping
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Harry Wilson delves into this season's standout chasing performances and identifies a tip for the Gold Cup
Harry Wilson delves into this season's standout chasing performances and identifies a tip for the Gold Cup
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Cheltenham Festival
Harry Wilson on the state of play in the hurdling division - including two advised bets for the Cheltenham Festival
Harry Wilson on the state of play in the hurdling division - including two advised bets for the Cheltenham Festival
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Cheltenham Festival
'This may be the time to catch him' - Paul Kealy with three ante-post plays for Saturday including a 2pt fancy at Haydock
'This may be the time to catch him' - Paul Kealy with three ante-post plays for Saturday including a 2pt fancy at Haydock
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Weekender tipping
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'This could be his last run before a tilt at the National' - Paul Kealy with a big-race fancy
'This could be his last run before a tilt at the National' - Paul Kealy with a big-race fancy
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Weekender tipping
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'He's living up to his promise and is a big player' - Paul Kealy's Saturday tips
'He's living up to his promise and is a big player' - Paul Kealy's Saturday tips
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Weekender tipping
padlock
'He has the natural talent to win a big prize' - Paul Kealy with three selections for the weekend action

'He has the natural talent to win a big prize' - Paul Kealy with three selections for the weekend action

icon
Weekender tipping
padlock
'I find it hard to see how you can fail to back him at the odds on offer' - Paul Kealy with four selections for Saturday
'I find it hard to see how you can fail to back him at the odds on offer' - Paul Kealy with four selections for Saturday
icon
Paul Kealy
padlock
There's absolutely no sign of Aidan O'Brien slowing down any time soon - in fact, the signs strongly suggest his domination will increase
icon
Weekender tipping
padlock
'What we saw on show was a top-class novice' - Paul Kealy reveals his Cheltenham ante-post picks
icon
Weekender tipping
padlock
There's absolutely no sign of Aidan O'Brien slowing down any time soon - in fact, the signs strongly suggest his domination will increase
icon
Weekender tipping
padlock
'What we saw on show was a top-class novice' - Paul Kealy reveals his Cheltenham ante-post picks
icon
Weekender tipping
padlock
Harry Wilson delves into this season's standout chasing performances and identifies a tip for the Gold Cup
Harry Wilson delves into this season's standout chasing performances and identifies a tip for the Gold Cup
icon
Cheltenham Festival
Harry Wilson on the state of play in the hurdling division - including two advised bets for the Cheltenham Festival
Harry Wilson on the state of play in the hurdling division - including two advised bets for the Cheltenham Festival
icon
Cheltenham Festival
'This may be the time to catch him' - Paul Kealy with three ante-post plays for Saturday including a 2pt fancy at Haydock
'This may be the time to catch him' - Paul Kealy with three ante-post plays for Saturday including a 2pt fancy at Haydock
icon
Weekender tipping
padlock
'This could be his last run before a tilt at the National' - Paul Kealy with a big-race fancy
'This could be his last run before a tilt at the National' - Paul Kealy with a big-race fancy
icon
Weekender tipping
padlock
'He's living up to his promise and is a big player' - Paul Kealy's Saturday tips
'He's living up to his promise and is a big player' - Paul Kealy's Saturday tips
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Weekender tipping
padlock