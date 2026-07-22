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next race
13:45 Ayr
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Weekender tipping
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'He has the natural talent to win a big prize' - Paul Kealy with three selections for the weekend action
Weekender tipping
'I find it hard to see how you can fail to back him at the odds on offer' - Paul Kealy with four selections for Saturday
Paul Kealy
There's absolutely no sign of Aidan O'Brien slowing down any time soon - in fact, the signs strongly suggest his domination will increase
Weekender tipping
'What we saw on show was a top-class novice' - Paul Kealy reveals his Cheltenham ante-post picks
Weekender tipping
Harry Wilson delves into this season's standout chasing performances and identifies a tip for the Gold Cup
Cheltenham Festival
Harry Wilson on the state of play in the hurdling division - including two advised bets for the Cheltenham Festival
Cheltenham Festival
'This may be the time to catch him' - Paul Kealy with three ante-post plays for Saturday including a 2pt fancy at Haydock
Weekender tipping
'This could be his last run before a tilt at the National' - Paul Kealy with a big-race fancy
Weekender tipping
'He's living up to his promise and is a big player' - Paul Kealy's Saturday tips
Weekender tipping
Home
Horse racing tips
Premium tips
Ante-post tips
'He has the natural talent to win a big prize' - Paul Kealy with three selections for the weekend action
Weekender tipping
'I find it hard to see how you can fail to back him at the odds on offer' - Paul Kealy with four selections for Saturday
Paul Kealy
There's absolutely no sign of Aidan O'Brien slowing down any time soon - in fact, the signs strongly suggest his domination will increase
Weekender tipping
'What we saw on show was a top-class novice' - Paul Kealy reveals his Cheltenham ante-post picks
Weekender tipping
There's absolutely no sign of Aidan O'Brien slowing down any time soon - in fact, the signs strongly suggest his domination will increase
Weekender tipping
'What we saw on show was a top-class novice' - Paul Kealy reveals his Cheltenham ante-post picks
Weekender tipping
Harry Wilson delves into this season's standout chasing performances and identifies a tip for the Gold Cup
Cheltenham Festival
Harry Wilson on the state of play in the hurdling division - including two advised bets for the Cheltenham Festival
Cheltenham Festival
'This may be the time to catch him' - Paul Kealy with three ante-post plays for Saturday including a 2pt fancy at Haydock
Weekender tipping
'This could be his last run before a tilt at the National' - Paul Kealy with a big-race fancy
Weekender tipping
'He's living up to his promise and is a big player' - Paul Kealy's Saturday tips
Weekender tipping