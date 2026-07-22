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'He has the natural talent to win a big prize' - Paul Kealy with three selections for the weekend action
Stratusnine
2.00 York
1pt each-way at 8-1 generally
Amazing Journey
2.55 Ascot
2pts each-way at 12-1 generally
Minnie Hauk
3.35 Ascot
1pt win at 7-1 generally
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Published on inWeekender tipping
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more inWeekender tipping
- 'I find it hard to see how you can fail to back him at the odds on offer' - Paul Kealy with four selections for Saturday
- There's absolutely no sign of Aidan O'Brien slowing down any time soon - in fact, the signs strongly suggest his domination will increase
- 'What we saw on show was a top-class novice' - Paul Kealy reveals his Cheltenham ante-post picks
- Harry Wilson delves into this season's standout chasing performances and identifies a tip for the Gold Cup
- Harry Wilson on the state of play in the hurdling division - including two advised bets for the Cheltenham Festival
more inWeekender tipping
- 'I find it hard to see how you can fail to back him at the odds on offer' - Paul Kealy with four selections for Saturday
- There's absolutely no sign of Aidan O'Brien slowing down any time soon - in fact, the signs strongly suggest his domination will increase
- 'What we saw on show was a top-class novice' - Paul Kealy reveals his Cheltenham ante-post picks
- Harry Wilson delves into this season's standout chasing performances and identifies a tip for the Gold Cup
- Harry Wilson on the state of play in the hurdling division - including two advised bets for the Cheltenham Festival