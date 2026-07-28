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Paul Kealy tipped winners at 13-2 and 6-1 at Goodwood on Tuesday - these are his picks for day two
Tierra Del Toro
1.50 Goodwood
1pt win
Planet Seeker
3.00 Goodwood
1pt each-way with firms offering four places
Pershaada
3.35 Goodwood
2pts win
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Published on inPaul Kealy
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more inPaul Kealy
- One with 'the perfect profile' who 'flew home' last time - Paul Kealy's best bets on day one of Glorious Goodwood
- 'She's a surprisingly big price for her in-form trainer' - Paul Kealy with three Monday selections at Galway and Windsor
- Paul Kealy is taking on a Dan Skelton-trained favourite at Uttoxeter with this prolific 6-1 chance
- Paul Kealy has tipped 4-1 and 10-3 winners and is taking on King George hotpot Calandagan in the Saturday feature
- Paul Kealy is laser-focused on Ascot and York with three tips - including one he's had his eyes on for a while
more inBetting offers
- Kwiff Glorious Goodwood free bets: get up to £40 for new customers
- Best Galway Festival betting offers: claim £500+ in free bets for day two
- Tote Glorious Goodwood free bets offer: get £20 for day one
- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day one
- Coral Glorious Goodwood Offer: get £30 in free bets when you bet just £5
more inPaul Kealy
- One with 'the perfect profile' who 'flew home' last time - Paul Kealy's best bets on day one of Glorious Goodwood
- 'She's a surprisingly big price for her in-form trainer' - Paul Kealy with three Monday selections at Galway and Windsor
- Paul Kealy is taking on a Dan Skelton-trained favourite at Uttoxeter with this prolific 6-1 chance
- Paul Kealy has tipped 4-1 and 10-3 winners and is taking on King George hotpot Calandagan in the Saturday feature
- Paul Kealy is laser-focused on Ascot and York with three tips - including one he's had his eyes on for a while
more inBetting offers
- Kwiff Glorious Goodwood free bets: get up to £40 for new customers
- Best Galway Festival betting offers: claim £500+ in free bets for day two
- Tote Glorious Goodwood free bets offer: get £20 for day one
- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day one
- Coral Glorious Goodwood Offer: get £30 in free bets when you bet just £5