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TippingPaul Kealy
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'His trainer is in better form now than at any other time this year' - Paul Kealy with two Monday bets
Our top tipster has a pair of picks to kick off the week
Dandy Magic
3.30 Ayr
1pt win
Buccabay
7.20 Windsor
1pt win
You know your luck is out when a jockey rides five winners on a card and one of their only mounts that doesn't win is the one you have backed.
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Published on inPaul Kealy
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more inPaul Kealy
- 'The look of a horse who is thrown in' - Paul Kealy has five fancies for Saturday's action
- 'She certainly has the form to win this' - Paul Kealy fancies one at a big price among four Friday selections
- 'She's a prominent racer which should suit this track and trip' - Paul Kealy with today's late value bet
- 'This could well be D-day for him under Oisin Murphy' - Paul Kealy's best bets from across Monday's cards
- 'He needs to be taken very seriously' - Paul Kealy's best bets for a bumper Super Saturday
more inBetting offers
- Spain vs Argentina odds boost: get 50-1 on over 1.5 goals in the final with Ladbrokes
- Get 50-1 on the World Cup final to go to penalties with Coral
- Spain vs Argentina betting offers: get £500+ in free bets for the 2026 World Cup final
- Spain vs Argentina offer: get £40 BOYLE Sports free bets plus a Messi Super boost
- PredictStreet World Cup final offer: get £66 in free bets when you bet £30