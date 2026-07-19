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TippingPaul Kealy
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'His trainer is in better form now than at any other time this year' - Paul Kealy with two Monday bets

Our top tipster has a pair of picks to kick off the week

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Senior tipster
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Dandy Magic
3.30 Ayr
1pt win

Buccabay
7.20 Windsor
1pt win

You know your luck is out when a jockey rides five winners on a card and one of their only mounts that doesn't win is the one you have backed.

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