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'He's nothing like a 20-1 chance on his best form' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday selections

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Senior tipster
Flora Of Bermuda (red cap): wins her second Summer Stakes
Flora Of Bermuda (left); each-way shout in the City of YorkCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
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Ridari
1.50 York
1pt each-way at 20-1 Ladbrokes, Coral

Into The Light
2.25 York
1pt win at 10-1 William Hill

Flora Of Bermuda
3.00 York
1pt each-way at 20-1 bet365, William Hill

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