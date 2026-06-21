Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: De Bruyne to put his name up in lights

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Sunday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup Group G fixture between Belgium and Iran.

Football Bet of the Day for Sunday, June 21

Kevin De Bruyne over 2.5 shots

Belgium vs Iran

World Cup, Group G, Sunday 8pm

Kevin De Bruyne has never been afraid to try a Hollywood pass and he should light up the Los Angeles Stadium when his Belgium side clash with Iran.

De Bruyne has been given a free role in what is quite a limited Belgian side and he seems to be enjoying the responsibility. He had four shots in the match against Egypt and in qualifying he had tallies of five and four in the two hardest matches against Wales.

Iran allowed New Zealand eight shots on target in their opening game and with Jeremy Doku likely to win his fair share of free kicks, expect De Bruyne to be on set-piece duty around the box.

Use a bookmaker who is running the super-sub offer. This means the player brought on to the pitch continues the bet if your selection is substituted.

Odds: 8-11 with bet365

Read more football predictions:

World Cup football accumulator tips for Sunday, June 21: Back our acca at 11-2

Spain vs Saudi Arabia prediction: 9-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Belgium vs Iran prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Uruguay vs Cape Verde prediction: 11-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

New Zealand vs Egypt prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

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