World Cup football accumulator tips for Saturday June 20: Back our acca at 10-1

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There are some major World Cup contenders in action on Saturday as Groups E and F play their second games, with the highlight the early kick-off between the Netherlands and Sweden.

Racing Post football tipster Joe Casey has analysed the coupon and picked out a fourfold accumulator, which pays out at 10-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Saturday.

World Cup accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday, June 20

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Sweden to beat Netherlands

Germany to beat Ivory Coast

Ecuador to beat Curacao

Japan to beat Tunisia

Total odds: @ 10-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Netherlands vs Sweden

Sweden were in fine form in their 5-1 win over Tunisia in their opener, with their star strikers Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres scoring three goals between them. The Netherlands were held to a 2-2 draw by Japan in their first game and they have now won just one of their last four games.

The Dutch were rather pedestrian in their first match and could be shocked by Graham Potter's side, whose striking duo is the envy of many nations at this World Cup.

Germany vs Ivory Coast

Germany racked up an impressive 7-1 win over Curacao in their opening game and while the Ivory Coast are a significant step up on that level of opponent, Julian Nagelsmann's side are fancied to follow it up with another success.

Die Mannschaft have now won ten games on the spin and could be hard to stop in this second game. Ivory Coast are in good nick too but Germany have only ever lost one of their eight games against African opponents at the World Cup.

Ecuador vs Curacao

Ecuador's 19-game unbeaten streak came to an end against the Ivory Coast in their first game of this year's World Cup but they should be able to bounce back against Curacao, who were beaten 7-1 by Germany.

The Blue Wave have lost four of their last five and shipped nine against Scotland and Australia in warm-up games so may just be too leaky at the back.

Tunisia vs Japan

Japan have been tipped as dark horses for this year's World Cup and they put in a solid performance against the Netherlands in their first game, coming back twice to hold the Dutch to a 2-2 draw.

Their sights have been lowered against a Tunisia side who lost 5-1 to Sweden in their opener, making it three defeats on the spin for the African side who duly replaced their manager Sabri Lamouchi with Herve Renard in the aftermath of their opening loss.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Netherlands vs Sweden prediction: 9-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Germany vs Ivory Coast prediction: 9-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Ecuador vs Curacao prediction: 9-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Tunisia vs Japan prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

World Cup Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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